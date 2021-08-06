The popular Perseid meteor shower peaks on Aug. 11-12
The most popular meteor shower of the year, the Perseids, will peak on the night of Aug. 11-12. Get ready for a star-filled summer night with meteors streaking across the sky.
Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady didn't mince words describing his fellow NFL players in his Instagram story Thursday.
Aaron Rodgers still has his legendary accuracy.
The Steelers looked good in their first preseason game of the year.
Andre Iguodala won't be joining the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency.
Gable Steveson, named after US wrestling legend Dan Gable, upsets Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili to win his first Olympic gold medal.
Lauri Markkanen is ready to move on from the Bulls in restricted free agency. Should the Celtics consider signing the 24-year-old forward?
The Cowboys have reportedly reached out to an MLB club about Dak Prescott's arm, Jason Garrett rubs NY press the wrong way, and Canton talk.
The Warriors made the right move at the time in acquiring Kelly Oubre, but sometimes the right moves turn out wrong.
Team USA can make a lot of cash from their gold medals.
Andre Iguodala is returning to the Warriors, and Warriors Twitter is fired up.
The United States men have won a track gold medal at every modern Olympics in which they've participated. Maybe not for long.
The Green Bay Packers don’t have long until another crossroads with Aaron Rodgers arrives.
The Warriors will retire Andre Iguodala's No. 9.
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has made it clear -- his "rights" are more important than doing everything possible to fight COVID.
Named after a wrestling legend, Steveson did his namesake proud with a thrilling win over a three-time world champion.
While the whole team stood during the national anthem, all players except Carli Lloyd knelt just before kickoff to protest racism.
Damian Lillard was asked what he thought of Portland's first week in NBA free agency, and his answer was fascinating. By Adam Hermann
Like most professional tournaments, the Olympics golf event is decided by the lowest score after four rounds consisting of 72 total holes.
In the final hours before last Friday’s trade deadline, the Yankees nearly had three separate deals to send Luke Voit elsewhere.
New York Giants OL Kenny Wiggins, who says he's too old to fight, details pulling QB Daniel Jones out Tuesday's brawl pile.