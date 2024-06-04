Popular Mexican soccer player set to sign with San Diego FC: report

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Hirving “Chucky” Lozano, a winger for Mexico’s national team and PSV Eindhoven, is joining San Diego FC, ESPN reported on Monday.

Lozano’s proposed salary with the Major League Soccer expansion team is in the $7 to $9 million range, according to the report.

The 28-year-old is expected to remain with his club team PSV until Jan. 1, 2025, prior to San Diego’s MLS debut in February 2025, per ESPN. PSV, in the Dutch Eredivisie, captured the league’s title this year.

San Diego Padres player facing lifetime ban for alleged sports betting

“While Lozano hasn’t yet signed a contract, the deal is expected to be completed, with an announcement imminent, making him the first official DP (Designated Player) of the expansion team,” ESPN said.

This season, Lozano has six goals and three assists in 16 starts for first place PSV, according to ESPN stats. Prior to PSV, Lozano played with Napoli in the Serie A Italian league and CF Pachuca in Mexico’s Liga Premier.

Other players on San Diego FC’s roster are forward Marcus Ingvartsen and defensive midfielder Jeppe Tverskov, both from Danish Superliga and Right to Dream member Club FC Nordsjaelland. In December, a 17-year-old San Diegan, Goalkeeper Duran Ferree, was the first player signed to the newly-formed local team.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.