Popular mascot Georgia Bulldog Uga X dies in his sleep

A rough year for Georgia football fans just got a lot worse.

The team's former mascot, Uga X, who was at the helm wearing the lovely red sweater when the team won two national championships, died. He was 10.

Known by his friends as Que, the popular mascot died Tuesday morning in his sleep.

Uga X made his debut Nov. 21 against Georgia Southern and retired after the 2022 season. He helped Georgia go 91-18 during his time patrolling the sidelines. In all, Que helped Georgia to two SEC titles and six appearances in the SEC Championship Game.

We are saddened to announce that Uga X, fondly known as Que, died peacefully in his sleep earlier this morning.



Born May 27, 2013, he formally began his tenure in a collaring ceremony at the Georgia-Georgia Southern football game on Nov. 21, 2015. Que retired following the 2022… pic.twitter.com/Rqypoopavy — Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) January 23, 2024

In his first season as a retiree, Georgia went 13-1, but despite its success, failed to qualify for the College Football Playoffs. With Uga X watching at home, Uga XI, his replacement, helped the Bulldogs knock off Florida State in the Orange Bowl.

Uga X will not only be missed by fans across the country, he'll be mourned at home by the family who has housed the mascots since 1956.

"Things will be a little different around the house for a while," Charles Seiler told Fox 5 news in Georgia. "Que traditionally starts barking for his breakfast around 5:30 a.m. This morning, Boom waited until 6 a.m. to let us know he was ready for his breakfast, so he’ll be a little later each day."

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Uga X, mascot for Georgia Bulldog football team, dies at 10