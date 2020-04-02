Popular Eagles Autism Challenge is postponed

The Eagles have postponed the popular Eagles Autism Challenge from May 16 to a date to be determined, the team announced Thursday.

The first two events raised nearly $6 million.

The Eagles Autism Challenge, which began in 2018, is a family event that includes a variety of bike rides of varying distances and a 5K walk/run, all of it starting outside the Linc and finishing at the 50-yard-line inside the stadium.

Many Eagles coaches, players and executives participate in the run or the bike rides, and there are numerous kid's activities, player autographs and photo opportunities on the field after the runners and bikers finish.

The 2018 Challenge included about 3,000 participants and raised over $2.5 million. Last year's event had about 4,000 participants and raised over $3.3 million.

"While we were all looking forward to an exciting and transformational day on May 16, the safety and well-being of our community, event participants and staff comes first," said Ryan Hammond, Executive Director of the Eagles Autism Foundation. "We are closely monitoring developments and will continue to make all necessary adjustments based on the recommendations of medical experts. More information about the potential date and details of the event will be announced at the appropriate time. We appreciate everyone's patience, understanding and support."

The Eagles Autism Foundation raises money to provide resources to doctors and scientists to study Autism, which is believed to affect about 2 percent of children.

