What popped during the 49ers vs. Broncos game? 'GMFB'
The "GMFB" crew discussed what popped during the San Francisco 49ers against the Denver Broncos Week 3 game.
The Titans appear to have something special in rookie punter Ryan Stonehouse.
The evolution of the Patriots' offense has been frustrating to start this season. To make it all worse, quarterback Mac Jones is hurt again.
Former Patriots wide receiver was like many of us watching Tom Brady gallop 18 yards Sunday in what would have been his longest run in 15 years.
After catching four passes for 38 yards in the first two weeks of the season, Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts offered assurances that he was not frustrated by his lack of opportunities to make plays for the offense. Pitts didn’t have to go back to that well after Sunday’s game. The Falcons got their first [more]
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers did just enough to beat Tom Brady and the short-handed Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The NFL MVP threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns, and the Packers withstood a late rally led by Brady to hold off the Bucs for a 14-12 victory in the first meeting between the teams since Tampa Bay won the NFC championship game two seasons ago. There could be some tiebreakers and stuff down the line when you beat a team like this,'' Rodgers said after defeating Brady for the first time in three tries since the seven-time Super Bowl champion joined the Bucs in 2020.
Brandon Graham is a rotational player at this point in his career, but he's making the most of his chances. By Dave Zangaro
What can we learn from the #Chiefs' Week 3 snap counts?
DENVER (AP) Denver Broncos first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett has lured longtime NFL assistant coach Jerry Rosburg out of retirement to help him make better decisions during games. Rosburg, 66, agreed to join Hackett's staff after observing practice during the week and meeting with quarterback Russell Wilson and others in the organization.
"Sometimes the Jumbotron shows things they probably shouldn't show, even at home."
The Chiefs’ superstar quarterback explained the specific reason for his frustration, which was caught on camera short before the halftime break.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback made a massive mistake in the closing seconds against Green Bay.
Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey went ballistic in the coaches' box at the end of the Dolphins game. Isaiah McKenzie was the reason why.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hinted after Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers that the big screen in the Bucs’ stadium showed the Packers something that gave them some key insight in the game’s final moments. After the game, Fox sideline reporter Tom Rinaldi asked Rodgers why he was talking to head coach Matt LaFleur as the [more]
The NFL is a hot mess. Josh Schrock delivers the latest edition of his "is anyone good" Power Rankings.
Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers played one of the ugliest games in recent memory, as they lost to the Broncos on Sunday night.
New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was clearly upset with assistant coach Aaron Whitecotton during Sundays game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Former Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez, known for his "Butt Fumble" vs. the Patriots, had a funny response to the Dolphins' "Butt Punt" on Sunday.
Former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels hasn't found any success through his first three games as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Rivera was not happy about the timing of the Jimmy Garoppolo report.