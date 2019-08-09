Popped and Dropped: Jarrett Stidham shows off skill set vs. live bullets for Patriots

DETROIT - Let's bring back our "Popped and Dropped" series to take a look at who played well and who didn't Thursday night in Detroit.

POPPED

JARRETT STIDHAM: Let's start with this: The rookie quarterback got the football out on time. Mostly. That's something he's had a hard time with at times in camp. But he did more than that. He was accurate deep down the middle of the field to Jakobi Meyers. He was accurate with pressure on his face to Braxton Berrios. He was even accurate on long incompletions to Maurice Harris. Twice. Those might've been his two best throws of the night.

JAKOBI MEYERS: He just gets open. He ran a 4.6 40 before the draft so it's not like he does it with his speed. He's more subtle than that. On his touchdown reception from Brian Hoyer, he sensed the defender's leverage and grabbed a pass floated to open space. On his score from Stidham, he shook his defender at the line and was wide open on a slant. He continues to impress after having a very strong start to camp.

N'KEAL HARRY: More grown man plays from one of the youngest Patriots. His comeback route was crisp and violent. He worked his hands at the top of his route, for free and made a diving catch. Later he used his leaping ability and hands to snare a back-shoulder throw. That was all we saw, though as he suffered an injury and didn't return.

THE OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS: Chase Winovich and Derek Rivers we're each in on a pair of sacks. Shilique Calhoun had one of his own and generated pressure on multiple reps. Jamie Collins set a strong edge early in the run game and then had a sack. The Lions line has been a mess all week, but this group looks very deep.

JAKE BAILEY: Big leg. Both as a punter and a kicker. His first punt of the night hung up there for almost 5.5 seconds, according to Boston Sports Journal's Greg Bedard. That's an eternity.

DROPPED

DUKE DAWSON: He looked like the 12th guy on a too-many-men penalty. He was called for a hold (declined). He was on the scene three times for Lions completions - two of which went to former Bryant lacrosse player Tom Kennedy.

JOEJUAN WILLIAMS: One bad play. Two bad rookie mistakes. He lost contain on a run and then slammed the running back to the ground late out of bounds. In one play, the Lions went from their own six to their own 38.

