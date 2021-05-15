Popovich misses game to attend Duncan's Hall enshrinement

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
  • Tony Parker, left, applauds Tim Duncan, both former San Antonio Spurs, after presenting Duncan with his Hall of Fame jacket at the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame awards tip-off celebration and awards gala Friday, May 14, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
  • San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich talks to his players during a timeout in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks in San Antonio, Monday, May 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
1 / 2

Popovich misses game to attend Duncan's Hall enshrinement

Tony Parker, left, applauds Tim Duncan, both former San Antonio Spurs, after presenting Duncan with his Hall of Fame jacket at the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame awards tip-off celebration and awards gala Friday, May 14, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) Gregg Popovich took Saturday off, for good reason. There was no way he was going to miss Tim Duncan's enshrinement into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

The Spurs played Saturday afternoon without their head coach, after Popovich made the decision to fly to Connecticut to see Duncan - with whom he won five NBA championships - officially go into the Hall alongside Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett and six others.

The bond between Popovich and Duncan started getting forged in 1997, when the Spurs were about to use the No. 1 pick in that year's draft on the forward who was coming off a stellar career at Wake Forest. Popovich flew to the Virgin Islands, Duncan's home, and wanted to learn everything about him.

The chemistry was immediate, and it has lasted.

''It started there, it started with him going out of his way to want to know who I was as a person, wanting to meet my friends, wanting to meet my father, sit down and speak with him,'' Duncan said. ''It started there. And he built that trust from early on, just trying to understand who I was - not just as a basketball player, but as a person and beyond.''

Popovich said earlier this month that he still marvels at Duncan's story, how a kid from the islands just happened to become one of the best players to touch a basketball.

''I do, especially since he was a swimmer and wanted to be an Olympian, as far as that goes. So, it's a pretty incredible story. Everybody knows the story, but it's true. That's something that we're all very happy about. We still toast him when we have dinners; as we've said before, `Thank you, Timmy.'''

Popovich had another compelling reason to attend. He quietly championed the Hall candidacy of Rudy Tomjanovich for years; Tomjanovich, the two-time champion coach of the Houston Rockets in 1994 and 1995, also finally will be enshrined as part of this Hall class.

''I never really understood why he was continually overlooked,'' Popovich said of Tomjanovich. ''I mean, as much success as he had, year in and year out, and the championships he won were really hard-fought. He came from the lower end of the rankings in both situations to just gut it out. He was the coach of the Olympic teams and got a gold medal. He was a class act. His players loved him. He has the game in his blood. I always thought he was an obvious choice. So, for it to finally happen, is just a wonderful thing for him and his family and all of us who are his friends.''

Popovich is not in the Hall of Fame, though it is widely assumed that his call is coming in the not-too-distant future. He is not a finalist for the 2021 class, which will be announced on Sunday and enshrined in September.

The enshrinement ceremony for this year was moved to the Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut largely because of the additional space it provides for a socially distanced event that adheres to protocols put in place for gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic. The 2021 enshrinement ceremony, scheduled for September, is tentatively scheduled to return to the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts -- with some parts of that weekend back at Mohegan Sun as well.

The Spurs' game Saturday didn't mean much to San Antonio standings-wise; the Spurs will be the No. 10 seed and be on the road for a play-in tournament game at either Memphis or Golden State on Wednesday. For their opponent, the Phoenix Suns, it still meant something - which is why Suns coach Monty Williams didn't hop on a plane like Popovich did.

Williams has never chartered a private jet. He almost did, just so he could be there with Duncan as well.

''I'm really happy for Tim,'' said Williams, a former Spurs assistant. ''He's meant so much, not just to the community of basketball, but meant so much to me. He's one of my best friends. I've been able to live vicariously through him. Some of the highs of his career, I've been able to watch when he's able to achieve something or had something cool going on.''

The last time Popovich missed an entire Spurs game was March 3, 2020 - a matchup when Duncan, who spent last season as a San Antonio assistant, filled in against Charlotte. Duncan got the role that night because he was the assistant coach in charge of that game's scouting report; for the same reasons, Mitch Johnson got to fill the head coach role Saturday against Phoenix.

''We approach it the same way we always do - collaborate, work as a team, approach the game as a group in terms of what can help the guys and try to put them in positions to be successful,'' Johnson said.

Popovich is expected back in San Antonio for Sunday's regular-season finale, also against Phoenix.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Ja Morant's Steph Curry tweets show admiration, but not fear

    Ja Morant grew up a fan of Steph Curry, but isn't afraid ahead of his first matchup with the star.

  • Brad Stevens recalls first time seeing Kevin Garnett play in person

    As Kevin Garnett gets enshrined into the Basketball Hall of Fame, Celtics head coach Brad Stevens recalls the first time he saw the C's great play in person.

  • Tim Duncan and the new Hall of Famers all had something to say about Kobe Bryant

    Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett addressed the media Friday night on the eve of being inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame along with the late Kobe Bryant.

  • It's time: Duncan, Bryant, Garnett to enter Hall of Fame

    UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) Vanessa Bryant got a private tour to see some of the newly remodeled Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Friday, viewing the exhibit that will honor the life and legacy of her late husband before the rest of the world gets their first look. Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett officially become members of the Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday night, the headline event of a three-day celebration of the game. ''You can go through the list of NBA greats,'' Garnett said Friday.

  • Lee Westwood shoots 64 to move into contention at the Byron Nelson

    Lee Westwood shot his lowest round on American soil in seven years and then declared the AT&T Byron Nelson “the ideal preparation” for next week’s USPGA Championship. Westwood’s 64, featuring 10 pars and eight birdies, took the former world No1 to nine-under and into contention at Craig Ranch, eight off runaway leader Sam Burns - the American who carded a second-round 62 on the back of his win in Tampa two weeks ago - but only five off second place. The 48-year-old, who has fought his way back up to 23rd in the rankings, looked rested and relaxed after a three-week break and admitted that his run of playing eight out of nine weeks around the Masters was “probably too much”. “i needed that time off because I’ve played too much already,” Westwood said. “But after those two second places [at Bay Hill and The Players] in March, I was on a roll and wanted to keep going. However, at my age, I’ve got to mind my energy levels and keep a bit back.” Westwood missed the cut at The Masters with son Sam on his bag, but fiancée Helen Storey has returned to caddying duties and will also take the role at Kiawah Island where he will again go hunting for that elusive major. “I didn't want to have a month off and go into the [US] PGA rusty,” Westwood said. “This is ideal, really. It is a great tournament in its own right and I prefer to go into a major having been competitive the week before.” On the European Tour, Westwood’s countryman Eddie Pepperell has made a welcome return to form and on 10-under goes into Saturday's final round of the Betfred British Masters with a one-shot advantage over a six-strong group in second, comprising the Scottish duo of Robert MacIntyre and Calum Hill, the Italian pair of Edoardo Molinari and Guido Migliozzi, Poland's Adrian Meronk and South Africa's Dean Burmester. Pepperell reached as high as 32nd in the world less than two years ago but has fallen to 210th after a wretched patch. Yet there were promising signs in the Tour’s three-week visit to the Canaries, with the 30-year-old finishing 12th in Tenerife last Sunday. Pepperell has built on that and with a birdie from 40 feet on the famous 18th at the former Ryder Cup layout, he posted a second successive 68 to emerge from that leaderboard logjam. At the Investec South African Women’s Open - the first event of the year on the Ladies European Tour - Scotland’s Kylie Henry moved to within two shots of the halfway lead with a 72 in Cape Town. South Africa's Nicole Garcia sets the pace at Westlake on level par. --

  • NBA Fact or Fiction: Do the Nets have, you know, actual fans?

    Each week during the 2020-21 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into three of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.

  • Steph Curry-Ja Morant matchup center stage in Warriors-Grizzlies

    The first game Steph Curry and Ja Morant will play against each other comes with major implications.

  • Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and the greatest Hall of Fame class in history

    We will never see another Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame induction like the Class of 2020.

  • Rep. Liz Cheney, who was just ousted from House GOP leadership, says she now regrets voting for Trump in 2020

    "It was a vote based on policy, based on substance and in terms of the kinds of policies he put forward that were good for the country," Cheney said.

  • Cycling-Lafay wins stage eight of Giro d'Italia as Ewan abandons race

    Frenchman Lafay, 25, was among a group of nine in the breakaway on the final climb of the 170km stage and held off a late surge from Eolo-Kometa's Francesco Gavazzi who finished second with Team DSM's Nikias Arndt third. "I spent a lot of energy already in the first part of the stage to get into the breakaway," Lafay said. Groupama-FDJ's Attila Valter retained the leader's pink jersey with none of the general classification contenders losing time as they crossed the line in the same group.

  • Soccer-Milan hit seven to move closer to Champions League return

    TURIN, Italy (Reuters) -A hat-trick from Ante Rebic helped AC Milan thrash struggling Torino 7-0 in Serie A on Wednesday to move a step closer to securing a return to the Champions League next season. Milan have not played in Europe's premier competition since 2014, but a comprehensive victory in Turin kept them third in the standings, three points clear of Juventus in fifth with two games to play. Full back Theo Hernandez scored early on with a thunderous strike, before Franck Kessie's penalty gave Milan a two-goal lead at the interval.

  • NHL roundup: Avalanche win Presidents’ Trophy

    Tyson Jost scored two goals and the Colorado Avalanche clinched home-ice advantage throughout the Stanley Cup playoffs with a 5-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday in Denver. The Avalanche won the Presidents' Trophy for the first time since 2000-01, the last season in which they won the Stanley Cup. Andre Burakovsky had a goal and an assist, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Joonas Donskoi each scored for the Avalanche, who will play the St. Louis Blues in the first round of the playoffs.

  • Midnight Bourbon, Concert Tour are top Preakness challengers

    Midnight Bourdon hopes to take a path to the winner's circle at the Preakness that has successfully been run before — 30 years ago. Hansel was the horse hyped to win the Kentucky Derby three decades ago but struggled in the first leg of the Triple Crown. “He had been so consistent — he had never been out of the top three,” Bailey, now an NBC Sports analyst, said of Midnight Bourbon.

  • Pride a driving force for heavyweight legends in 'Once There Were Giants' excerpt

    Pride? It was the amazing emotional glue that held this whole generation of heavyweights in its grasp and formed an unbreakable fraternal tie among them, which lasted long after they quit the ring.

  • Pulisic Watch: How did USMNT star perform in FA Cup final?

    Christian Pulisic started on the bench in the FA Cup final at Wembley, as Chelsea lost to Leicester City.

  • Ja’Marr Chase stole the show on the first day of Bengals rookie minicamp

    Ja'Marr Chase commanded all the attention at Cincinnati Bengals rookie minicamp.

  • Davis Love III is out until at least August. Here’s why.

    Love, 57, has now withdrawn from next week's PGA Championship at Kiawah Island, where he has a past champion's exemption.

  • Dolphins welcome former Miami Hurricane to rookie minicamp for tryout

    Dolphins welcome former Miami Hurricane to rookie minicamp for tryout

  • Dana White: With Jon Jones out, Stipe Miocic gets Francis Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis winner

    The UFC heavyweight division will move on with or without Jon Jones, according to promotion president Dana White.

  • Opinion: Packers coach Matt LaFleur has important decision to make as Aaron Rodgers drama drags on

    With so much uncertainty surrounding Aaron Rodgers' future, Packers coach Matt LaFleur should consider readying another QB to start.