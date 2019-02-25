Popovich blasts 'pathetic' Spurs in bizarre exchange with reporters

Gregg Popovich blasted a "pathetic" defensive performance from the San Antonio Spurs in a terse exchange with reporters after their 130-118 defeat to the New York Knicks.

The Spurs crumbled at Madison Square Garden against a Knicks team that had lost 18 consecutive games at home going into Sunday's contest.

Popovich was far from happy with his side's effort and gave short shrift to questions from reporters in a bizarre exchange with the press in the aftermath.

"It was a pathetic performance defensively, the Knicks had something to do with it, they were physical, they did a good job," Popovich said.

Pressed for an explanation as to why the Spurs struggled so much, he responded: "Didn't I just say we were pathetic on defense?

"What would you like me to do? Would you like me to slit my throat or beat myself up?"

Again asked if he could be more specific in his critique of his team, Popovich replied: "No. I'm not going to give you a coaching clinic."