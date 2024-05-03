Pope Francis gifted Mark Pope Kentucky basketball jersey by Lexington priest

Is Pope Francis a Kentucky basketball fan?

Time will only tell for the pope on that front — but he at least is now an official owner of a Mark Pope Kentucky basketball jersey. During a visit to the Vatican, the Diocese of Lexington's Jim Sichko presented Pope Francis with a Kentucky No. 23 jersey with "Pope" on the back.

Mark Pope wore No. 41 during his playing days at Kentucky, though the No. 23 number on the pope's Wildcats jersey represents Pope becoming the 23rd head coach in program history after he succeeded John Calipari.

Sichko, who joined On3's KSR to discuss his gift to Pope Francis, said he received help from Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops to get the basketball jersey made.

“I had no way of getting in touch with Coach Pope,” Sichko said. “It’s beautiful that both teams work together.”

