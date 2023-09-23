'Get your popcorn ready': Revisiting Lane Kiffin's ill-fated Ole Miss-Alabama prediction

Lane Kiffin was feeling himself, and understandably so.

Heading into Ole Miss’ 2021 game at Alabama, the second-year coach’s team was rolling. The Rebels were undefeated through their first three games and ranked No. 12 nationally. They reached those marks with flair, too, riding Kiffin’s dynamic offense to a combined 158 points in those three victories.

So as he stood in front of a CBS camera shortly before Ole Miss kicked off against the No. 1 Crimson Tide in front of 100,000 fans at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa and a national TV audience, Kiffin decided it was time to call his shot.

After sideline reporter Jamie Erdahl asked him about a page of notes he used the previous season with things that bother a Nick Saban-coached team, the former Alabama offensive coordinator offered up a memorable and ultimately ill-fated declaration:

“Let’s hope we didn’t run out of pages,” he said. “Here we go. Get your popcorn ready.”

After finishing the statement, and as Erdahl began asking a follow-up, Kiffin took his headset off and ran toward his sideline. What he had just said, though, wasn’t something from which he’d be able to run away.

On Saturday, he'll yet again bring a top-20 Ole Miss team to Tuscaloosa to play a ranked Crimson Tide squad in his first game back at Bryant-Denny Stadium since he made that remark. Before he does that, though, it's worth revisiting the comment, its result and the aftermath of it.

How Ole Miss fared vs. Alabama after Lane Kiffin's popcorn comment

By the final whistle, Kiffin’s words had backfired.

Not only was Ole Miss dominated in a 42-21 loss, but it was never really competitive. Popcorn was undoubtedly consumed that day inside the stadium, but it wasn’t the result of any excitement over what the Rebels were doing.

By halftime, Alabama led 28-0 and held Ole Miss’ previously high-powered offense to just 79 yards on 34 plays. On three of their first four drives, the Rebels went for it on fourth down but failed to convert each time.

“I’m sure I got killed on going for it on fourth down, but that’s analytics," Kiffin said after the game. "We believe in our players, but it don’t work all the time. When you follow the book, and it doesn’t work, it don’t look good. I know it looks bad when it doesn’t work, but if we punt it away, it just takes longer for them to score.”

The Crimson Tide, by contrast, scored at will, scoring touchdowns on five of its first six possessions to stretch its lead to 35-0 early in the third quarter.

Eventually, the Rebels were able to generate some kind of offensive rhythm, scoring two fourth-quarter touchdowns, but those trips to the end zone came long after the game’s final result was in any kind of doubt. A team that averaged 492.5 yards per game that season was held to a season-low 291 yards.

The loss was Ole Miss’ sixth in a row to Alabama and moved Saban to 24-0 against his former assistants.

How Lane Kiffin responded to his popcorn comment after the loss vs. Alabama

Harmless as the comment was, Kiffin jumped into damage control in the days that followed.

Two days after the game, Kiffin apologized for the comment. He said he had heard someone in the locker room yell it before the game and noted that he quickly realized what he had done after finishing the interview, telling offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, “I just said something really stupid. You better score a lot of points” once he got to the Ole Miss sideline and put his headset on.

"When I found out afterwards that it looked rude, which it did, I contacted Jamie and made sure that she knew that was not on purpose," Kiffin said. "I apologize for that. It was not done on purpose at all. Looked like it, though. I saw it."

Kiffin being Kiffin, he was able to find some humor in the situation.

The same day he apologized, he quote-tweeted a video from Erdahl showing Alabama’s mascot, Big Al, wearing a box of popcorn as a costume.

“Now that’s funny!!!” he wrote.

"Now that's funny!!!" he wrote.

Later in the week, he posted a photo of popcorn in various forms that had been sent to his office.

Two days before the Rebels’ matchup against Arkansas that following Saturday, Ole Miss’ athletic department publicized a promotion in which the first 5,000 fans at the stadium would receive free popcorn.

Kiffin, who was pictured in the promotional tweet holding a bucket of popcorn, supported the message.

“Embrace life it’s to [sic] short to be serious!!” he wrote. “It’s ok to laugh at yourself.”

"Embrace life it's to [sic] short to be serious!!" he wrote. "It's ok to laugh at yourself."

Kiffin’s positive, light-hearted approach paid off. After the Alabama loss, Ole Miss won seven of its final eight regular-season games and made the Sugar Bowl. The Rebels’ 10 wins that season are tied for the most in school history.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Lane Kiffin 'popcorn' comment: An ill-fated Ole Miss-Alabama prediction