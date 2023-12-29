Pop-Tarts Bowl mascot memes: Here's how social media reacted to show-stealing pastry

The Wolfpack and Wildcats were upstaged by a much less menacing mascot at Thursday's Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando, Florida's Camping World Stadium.

Billed as "the first edible mascot," the Pop-Tarts Bowl's representative rectangular pastry with legs delivered arguably the best performance of the bowl game and — thanks to a flood of hilarious memes, reaction videos and other content — certainly the most memorable.

Kansas State defeated NC State 28-19 and as a postgame treat, Wildcats players ate the Pop-Tart fresh from a huge toaster.

The dark humor and silliness of the whole scene struck a chord on social media, where memes started to flood sites like X, Instagram and Tiktok.

Here are a few of them:

The Pop-tarts Bowl mascot is the greatest thing I’ve seen today. I want to be this happy. 😂

pic.twitter.com/JcrjOJKnVR — Claudia (@TexasEx10) December 29, 2023

Barbie vs Oppenheimer pic.twitter.com/FryiaVXaJw — Caroline Darney (@cwdarney) December 29, 2023

The Pop-Tart Bowl mascot even entered the realm of Creed with its inspired performance.

It had to be done! pic.twitter.com/8irhaZ1mCv — Pop-Tarts Bowl (@PopTartsBowl) December 29, 2023

Even the Duke's Mayo Bowl, one of the most eccentric bowl-game marketing campaigns with winning coaches doused in mayonnaise, didn't escape the collateral.

Duke's Mayo Bowl seeing all the #PopTartsBowl energy tonight... 😅 pic.twitter.com/9DptTJB6gI — Sam Won / 원영삼 (@SamObiWon) December 29, 2023

“My man over there thinks you’re cute.”



My man: pic.twitter.com/Un1WQSGCDW — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) December 29, 2023

BREAKING: The Pop Tart has entered the transfer portal. Heaven and Hell are considered the early favorites to land him pic.twitter.com/XHhAOAjIS9 — Pregame Empire (@PregameEmpire) December 29, 2023

freshman year vs senior year pic.twitter.com/Y12T6mLTx0 — Pregame Empire (@PregameEmpire) December 29, 2023

“We eat sentient poptarts alive on a football field.” #PopTartsBowl pic.twitter.com/7p9sZx5c5I — it’s Garrett (@amazing_garrett) December 29, 2023

It just. keeps. giving.

I knew that #PopTartsBowl post-game last night reminded me of something... pic.twitter.com/1fNYh2z5xN — Darin (@settingthetable) December 29, 2023

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Pop-Tarts Bowl mascot memes twitter reacts