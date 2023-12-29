Advertisement

Pop-Tarts Bowl mascot memes: Here's how social media reacted to show-stealing pastry

Monica Holland, Fayetteville Observer
·2 min read

The Wolfpack and Wildcats were upstaged by a much less menacing mascot at Thursday's Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando, Florida's Camping World Stadium.

Billed as "the first edible mascot," the Pop-Tarts Bowl's representative rectangular pastry with legs delivered arguably the best performance of the bowl game and — thanks to a flood of hilarious memes, reaction videos and other content — certainly the most memorable.

Kansas State defeated NC State 28-19 and as a postgame treat, Wildcats players ate the Pop-Tart fresh from a huge toaster.

The dark humor and silliness of the whole scene struck a chord on social media, where memes started to flood sites like X, Instagram and Tiktok.

Here are a few of them:

The Pop-Tart Bowl mascot even entered the realm of Creed with its inspired performance.

Even the Duke's Mayo Bowl, one of the most eccentric bowl-game marketing campaigns with winning coaches doused in mayonnaise, didn't escape the collateral.

It just. keeps. giving.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Pop-Tarts Bowl mascot memes twitter reacts