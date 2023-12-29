Pop-Tarts Bowl mascot memes: Here's how social media reacted to show-stealing pastry
The Wolfpack and Wildcats were upstaged by a much less menacing mascot at Thursday's Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando, Florida's Camping World Stadium.
Billed as "the first edible mascot," the Pop-Tarts Bowl's representative rectangular pastry with legs delivered arguably the best performance of the bowl game and — thanks to a flood of hilarious memes, reaction videos and other content — certainly the most memorable.
Kansas State defeated NC State 28-19 and as a postgame treat, Wildcats players ate the Pop-Tart fresh from a huge toaster.
The dark humor and silliness of the whole scene struck a chord on social media, where memes started to flood sites like X, Instagram and Tiktok.
Here are a few of them:
The Pop-tarts Bowl mascot is the greatest thing I’ve seen today. I want to be this happy. 😂
pic.twitter.com/JcrjOJKnVR
— Claudia (@TexasEx10) December 29, 2023
close enough pic.twitter.com/nRhEmJWlDk
— Pop-Tarts Bowl (@PopTartsBowl) December 29, 2023
Barbie vs Oppenheimer pic.twitter.com/FryiaVXaJw
— Caroline Darney (@cwdarney) December 29, 2023
The ultimate sacrifice. #PopTartsBowl pic.twitter.com/GZdnAGCzm0
— Sam Franco (@samjfranco) December 29, 2023
The Pop-Tart Bowl mascot even entered the realm of Creed with its inspired performance.
It had to be done! pic.twitter.com/8irhaZ1mCv
— Pop-Tarts Bowl (@PopTartsBowl) December 29, 2023
Just look at this King…#PopTartsBowl pic.twitter.com/RcWhJzLYms
— wittyNOTfunny SPORTS (@wittysports716) December 29, 2023
Even the Duke's Mayo Bowl, one of the most eccentric bowl-game marketing campaigns with winning coaches doused in mayonnaise, didn't escape the collateral.
Duke's Mayo Bowl seeing all the #PopTartsBowl energy tonight... 😅 pic.twitter.com/9DptTJB6gI
— Sam Won / 원영삼 (@SamObiWon) December 29, 2023
“My man over there thinks you’re cute.”
My man: pic.twitter.com/Un1WQSGCDW
— Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) December 29, 2023
BREAKING: The Pop Tart has entered the transfer portal. Heaven and Hell are considered the early favorites to land him pic.twitter.com/XHhAOAjIS9
— Pregame Empire (@PregameEmpire) December 29, 2023
freshman year vs senior year pic.twitter.com/Y12T6mLTx0
— Pregame Empire (@PregameEmpire) December 29, 2023
“We eat sentient poptarts alive on a football field.” #PopTartsBowl pic.twitter.com/7p9sZx5c5I
— it’s Garrett (@amazing_garrett) December 29, 2023
It just. keeps. giving.
I knew that #PopTartsBowl post-game last night reminded me of something... pic.twitter.com/1fNYh2z5xN
— Darin (@settingthetable) December 29, 2023
The end of an era #PopTartsBowl pic.twitter.com/WouFK2GOrA
— Casey (@C4SEY85) December 29, 2023
This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Pop-Tarts Bowl mascot memes twitter reacts