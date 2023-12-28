Pop-Tarts Bowl 2023: North Carolina State vs. Kansas State predictions, odds for Thursday

North Carolina State Wolfpack running back Delbert Mimms III (34) runs the ball against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second half at Carter-Finley Stadium.

The 2023 Pop-Tarts Bowl will feature the North Carolina State Wolfpack and the Kansas State Wildcats. While the Wolfpack is coming off one of their best seasons in program history, the Wildcats have endured a myriad of injuries and losses to the transfer portal that will put them at a massive disadvantage Thursday.

Where the Wildcats will have an advantage though is experience. The Pop-Tarts Bowl will be the Wildcats fourth bowl game appearance in five seasons, and while their starting quarterback, freshman Avery Johnson, may have only appeared in seven games this season, he was a serious dual-threat signal-caller, racking up 225 yards and six rushing touchdowns on the season. However, with 2023 Dick Butkus Award winner Payton Wilson waiting on the other side for NC State, it may be tough for Johnson to get the Wildcats offense going on the ground.

Here are some predictions from around the internet for Thursday's game.

2023 Pop-Tarts Bowl: North Carolina State vs. Kansas State predictions

Sportsbook Wire: Take NC State Moneyline

The Wolfpack are 4-2-1 ATS as 2.5-point underdogs or bigger this season. On the other side, the Wildcats are just 6-4 ATS as 2.5-point favorites or greater, and that was before they lost numerous key players to injury and the transfer portal. North Carolina State's payout is far more favorable than K-State's too. Take the Wolfpack to win outright.

Fox Sports: Take Kansas State Moneyline

Bryan Fischer writes, "If you love scrappy, hard-nosed football, this is the bowl game for you. Quarterback drama takes away somewhat from the matchup, but it’s still a great one."

Sports Illustrated: Take NC State Moneyline

James Parks believes that since the Wildcats lost quarterback Will Howard to the transfer portal, the Wolfpack's superior defense should lead them to the victory.

CBS Sports: NC State (+3.5)

CBS Sports notes that the Wolfpack have covered in each of their last five games, and with Will Howard gone for the Wildcats, the Wolfpack will look to make it six straight. CBS Sports also loves how freshman wide receiver Kevin Concepcion has come on strong as of late, having scored two touchdowns in two straight games. He is a big play waiting to happen and could cause problems for the Kansas State defense.

Odds:

The Wildcats are favorites to defeat the Wolfpack, according to the BetMGM NCAA odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NCAA betting promos in 2023.

Betting odds, as of Wednesday evening:

Spread: Kansas State (-3.5)

Moneyline: Kansas State (-175); North Carolina State (+145)

Over/under: 46.5

