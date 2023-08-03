Pop Quiz: Why Florida football's 'Know your teammates' game is building Gators' chemistry

During the offseason, Florida football players didn't just study plays on the field.

To try to foster team unity, Florida coach Billy Napier instituted a "know your teammates" quiz. Players were randomly questioned about teammates, having to recite their full names and hometowns as their pictures are flashed across the screen in the meeting rooms of the Heavener Center.

"He puts a lot of emphasis on that," Florida defensive back Jaydon Hill said. "Really we've taken it upon ourselves to get to know each another."

With 34 new scholarship faces on the roster to learn, plus new walk-ons, Hill took the challenge seriously. He got 9 out of 10 correct on a recent quiz, missing just one staff member, UF director of football logistics Ashour Peera.

"I feel like it just makes the team closer, and you play better," Hill said. "Just because, like the person beside you, you really know him, and in the heat of the moment what he's about."

Time will tell if efforts to improve chemistry off the field will result in more wins on it. But Napier admitted last May that team culture off the field contributed to UF's 6-7 record in his first season in 2022. Florida dismissed edge rusher Brenton Cox Jr. in November for what Napier termed "an accumulation of issues." A handful of other players quit the team before the end of the season to enter the transfer portal.

"There's a different level of connection with this group," Napier said. "The team chemistry, the morale, the energy in the building is really fun to be a part of."

Florida football creates tighter bonds

The 44-year-old Napier relied on analytics last season for decisions such as going for plays on 4th downs or going for two-point conversions instead of extra points. But as the son of a former high school coach, Napier understands that creating camaraderie off the field can result in better execution on it.

"There's a human element to the game of football," Napier said. "This is not just players. Heck, we challenge them to know the names of their equipment manager, their student trainer, the people that work that clean the building."

The know your teammates quiz, Napier said, has become popular.

"You'd be surprised how competitive these guys will get," Napier said.

For Florida defensive lineman Justus Boone, it's as competitive as going out for a drill on the practice field.

"It’s usually happening, like, during the regimen time, so it's done for points," Boone said. "So, of course, we tend to get a little competitive because we want to make sure that we are winning in the end.

"I feel like that just makes everybody mean a little bit more to each other, makes you want to fight more for your brother beside you because you know his background."

Coach Billy Napier is mixing position groups

Napier also has tried creating more team chemistry by having players from different position groups room with each others during training camp. Last year, for example, Florida offensive tackle Austin Barber roomed with linebacker Derek Wingo. This year, Boone is rooming with freshman running back Treyaun Webb.

"That was purposely done to make sure that we interchange offense and defense so we can get to know the person aside from ball," Boone said. "Me and Trey play two different positions, but his position can dictate my position a lot and my position dictates his position. So, in a way, we’re working together in a way it’s going to be useful later.”

In addition, Napier changed around assignments in the state-of-the-art locker room at the Heavener Center this year to make sure offensive players have lockers next to defense players or special teams players.

"That really helps us to get to know people, and get to figure out who you’re next to," Barber said. "You don't get to choose. It's kind of like a ‘get to know this guy’ and I love it.”

In trying to prevent cliques from forming, Napier is hopeful that the cross-position group bonding will result in better complementary football. The Gators struggled in clicking in all three phases — offense, defense and special teams — which led to UF's losing record last season,

“You want a place where everybody’s role is appreciated and everyone feels like they can make an impact," Napier said. "And they might just be the difference."

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators football coach Billy Napier building team chemistry