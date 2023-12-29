Pop Isaacs nets career-best 28 points, Texas Tech basketball routs Sam Houston for fifth straight win

The Texas Tech basketball team returned from its week off and put together a solid overall performance Thursday night in a resounding 96-60 win over Sam Houston in United Supermarkets Arena.

The Red Raiders improved to 10-2 on the season and extended their winning streak to five games with their best offensive performance of the season.

First half positives

Pop Isaacs drilled back-to-back 3-pointers in the final minute of the half to have a game-best 16 points at the break. Isaacs spent much of the first half being aggressive in attacking the basket for his first 10 points of the game before the makes beyond the arc.

The triples pushed Tech to its largest lead of the game with a 48-29 advantage at the break.

Texas Tech forced 11 turnovers from the Bearkats, which it turned into 10 points. On the flip side, the Red Raiders had just two giveaways in the first 20 minutes, a marked improvement from the 17 turnovers they had against UT Arlington a week prior.

Joe Toussaint joined Isaacs in attacking the Bearkat defense, drawing five fouls and converting seven of his 10 attempts at the free throw line.

First half negatives

Just one small issue for the Red Raiders in the first stanza.

Texas Tech entered Thursday's game 14th in the nation in free throw shooting, hitting 77.9% of its attempts at the stripe. Tech was just 12-for-19 at the line in the first half.

Second half positives

The Red Raiders continued to be concise on offense early in the second half. Isaacs hits back-to-back 3s in the frame for four in a row overall to put him at 22 points with Tech holding a big lead.

Isaacs finished the game with a game-high and career-high 28 points on five 3s (tying his previous career-high).

Sam Houston became the aggressor in the second half trying to chip away at the deficit but the Red Raiders had an answer for almost every run. Chance McMillian's back-to-back 3s made it 79-54 with 5:39 remaining to Tech's biggest lead of the game.

That sparked a 21-2 run that blew the game of its hinges, allowing Tech to coast to the victory.

Second half negatives

After 19 shots from the line in the first half, Tech had just two in the first 12 minutes of the second half (hitting both).

Tech also had a few more turnovers than they did in the first half, though still finished in single-digits in that category for the game.

What's next?

The Red Raiders will close out non-conference play, and their three-game homestand, by hosting North Alabama on Monday for a 1 p.m. tip on New Year's Day. Texas Tech will then turn its attention to Big 12 play, the opener coming Jan. 6 at Texas.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Pop Isaacs nets career high 28 points, observations from Texas Tech basketball's rout of Sam Houston