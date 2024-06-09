Pooser, Nove combine on one-hitter and Kentucky blasts Oregon State 10-0 in Super Regional opener

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Trey Pooser pitched the first seven innings of a one-hitter, Ryan Nicholson drove in three runs and Kentucky defeated Oregon State 10-0 on Saturday to open the Lexington Super Regional of the NCAA Tournament.

Kentucky (44-14), the No. 2 national seed, can advance to the College World Series with a win on Sunday. An Oregon State win would force a deciding third game on Monday.

In his seven innings on the mound, Pooser (7-1) allowed one hit, struck out eight and walked four batters. Only one runner reached third base and two others made it as far as second. Jackson Nove finished with two hitless innings, striking out four.

Nicholson plated the game's first run in the second inning when his double to center field scored Nick Lopez. Emilien Pitre added a two-run double in the fifth.

Kentucky broke it open with seven runs in the seventh inning, the big hit being a two-run home run by Nicholson. A wild pitch, a throwing error and two more wild pitches by Noah Ferguson produced the last three runs of the inning.

After OSU's Aiden May (7-1) pitched into the sixth inning, allowing three runs on seven hits, the Beavers' bullpen faltered in the seventh. Joey Mundt was charged with two runs, AJ Hutcheson with four and Ferguson with one. Ferguson faced three batters, threw three wild pitches, struck out two and walked one. He allowed two inherited runners to score.

Elijah Hainline had the lone hit for Oregon State (45-15), a single in the second inning.

