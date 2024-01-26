Poor third quarter downs Braves against Sentinel

Jan. 26—MISSOULA — Grady Walker scored 17 points and Kade McDonough added 16, including five 3-pointers and Missoula Sentinel defeated Flathead 50-39 in Western AA basketball Thursday.

Korbin Eaton scored 10 points for the Braves (0-9, 0-5 in Western AA), who led 22-19 at the half.

Lincoln Rodgers scored eight points for the Spartans (6-4, 2-4), who outscored the Braves 17-5 in the third to take control of the game.

Flathead 14 8 5 12 — 39

Sentinel 9 10 17 14 — 50

FLATHEAD — Dustyn Franchini-White 0 1-2 1, Stephen Riley 0 3-6 3, Kaleb Sims 1 0-0 2, Brodee Zahn 2 0-0 4, Lyric Ersland 1 0-0 2, Gabe St. Germain 1 0-0 2, Gabe Sims 3 0-0 4, David Moody 0 0-0 0, Korbin Eaton 4 0-0 10, Jordan Griffin 3 3-4 9. Team totals 14 9-14 39.

SENTINEL — Jackson Krueger 0 2-2 2, Blake Taft 0 0-0 0, Skyler Chalmers 0 1-2 1, Lincoln Rodgers 3 0-0 8, Evan Richardson 1 2-2 4, Kade Robinson 1 0-0 2, Grady Walker 7 2-3 17, Kade McDonough 5 1-3 16, Holter Schweyen 0 0-0 0. Team totals 17 8-12 50.

3-point goals — Flathead 2 (Eaton 2), Sentinel 8 (McDonough 5, Rodgers 2 Walker). Fouls — Flathead 21, Sentinel 14. Fouled out — K. Robinson.