Poor shooting proves costly for UCF in home loss to BYU

With the latest member of the UCF basketball team sitting courtside, the Knights welcomed Mikey Williams to Additions Financial Arena with a crazy ending against BYU, but the Knights could not finish off a furious rally and the No. 18 Cougars won 63-58.

UCF trailed most of the way in this game, but the Knights kept scrapping away and once the defense ramped up late in the second half, the Knights started having things go their way, and the crowd was a big part of it.

BYU hit only one field goal in the final 7:17 of the game, and UCF, facing its biggest deficit of the game at 52-40 with nine minutes left, fought back, to get within 59-58 with two minutes left.

UCF, however, could not get over the hump and never scored again.

The Knights had a huge turnover with 26 seconds left and trailing 60-58, and fans also reacted harshly to a no-call after a Jumbotron replay showed an apparent foul on a BYU player, shoving CJ Walker to the floor during a BYU in-bounds play.

BYU missed a free throw with 23 seconds left, and UCF’s Darius Johnson rushed down the floor but missed a contested layup and got tied up on the rebound. BYU had the possession arrow and UCF was back on defense.

BYU, in the double bonus with got a 1 of 2 free throws from Spencer Johnson with 10.7 seconds left to put the Cougars up 61-58. UCF raced down the floor and got up a contested 3-pointer by Jaylin Sellers that rimmed off, and BYU gained control again, then finished off the Knights with two more free throws.

Johnson led the Knights with 18 points, scoring 13 points in a brutal first half of offense for the Knights that saw them shoot just 26% from the floor. They were also horrible at the free-throw line, hitting just 5 of 13 charities. Sellers had 13 points and Ibrahima Diallo added 11 and a career-high 19 revounds as UCF out-rebounded BYU 44-38.

UCF’s shooting didn’t get much better in the second half as the Knights finished shooting 29% for the game (17 of 58)

The two teams when back and forth in the first half, with BYU taking a six-point lead with seven minutes left before halftime. UCF, however, never let the lead balloon and kept pace, trailing just 26-24 at the break.