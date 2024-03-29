Poor shooting prevents an RJ Davis-Caleb Love rematch in the Elite 8

Coming into the NCAA Tournament, one of the greatest storylines to watch for was a potential battle between UNC and Arizona.

Why? It would’ve pit reigning ACC Player of the Year RJ Davis against his former backcourt mate, Caleb Love, who is the reigning Pac-12 Player of the Year. The two remain friendly with each other, despite the rumored drama that much of Tar Heel Nation speculated to Love transferring.

It appeared the Tar Heels and Wildcats were on track to play each other – until upsets in Thursday night’s Sweet 16.

North Carolina was outplayed by an ever faster Alabama squad, while Clemson looked like the early-season version of itself, against one of the NCAA Tournament’s biggest chokers.

Two major reasons behind UNC and Arizona’s poor play were horrid shooting nights from Davis and Love, who shot a combined 0-of-18 from deep.

Tough night for Caleb Love and RJ Davis in LA. They were a combined 0-for-18 from 3-point range. pic.twitter.com/kpTHObivhy — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 29, 2024

Davis was overall 4-of-20 from the field, but made 8-of-9 free throw attempts. Love was a bit better at 5-of-18, but still not impressive.

It’s difficult to imagine these two never helped North Carolina win a National Championship, but poor shooting nights like these certainly don’t help their cases. Every good player is bound to have a bad shooting night, but it stings extra when those nights come on the biggest stage of college basketball.

