A poor reporter felt Bill Belichick's wrath over bad Chargers question

What's the secret to getting a good press conference answer from Bill Belichick?

For starters: Have your facts straight.

One reporter learned this lesson the hard way Wednesday when he posed an unfortunate question to the New England Patriots head coach about Los Angeles Chargers wide receivers Keenan Allen and ... Williams.

Here's the exchange, which starts at about the 3:55 mark in the video below:

Bill Belichick Live Press Conference 1/9: https://t.co/dJ9MUxs5VF — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 9, 2019

Reporter: "Bill, do you see any similarities with Williams and Allen?"

Belichick: Williams...

Reporter: The wide receiver.

Belichick: There's two of them. (Tyrell Williams and Mike Williams)

Reporter: Um... Mike?

Belichick: *head-shaking death stare*

There are, in fact, two receivers named Williams on the Chargers, and both are quite talented: The duo combined for 15 of Los Angeles' 32 receiving touchdowns this season and each had more than 650 receiving yards.

After properly shaming the reporter for his lack of Chargers receiver knowledge, Belichick answered the question anyway.

"Um, look, they have a very good receiving group," Belichick said. "They're big, fast. They're hard to tackle after the catch. They make big plays down the field. Both the Williams' are averaging about 15 yards a catch, something like that."

Don't expect the Patriots to overlook either Williams on Sunday in what could be a close-fought AFC Divisional Round matchup.

