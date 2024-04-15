'Poor kicking and missed tackles didn't help' Scotland

[BBC]

Scotland haven't beaten England since 1999 in women's rugby, and that wait continued as the Red Roses won 46-0 at the Hive Stadium on Saturday. #

We asked for your thoughts:

Alec: If the women's game wants equality it means hearing the brickbats as well as the plaudits. That was a very poor, verging on embarrassing, performance.

Stuart: I had hoped the progress the team were making would have narrowed the gap and meant a closer scoreline. It seems the England juggernaut keeps on rolling. Onwards and upwards though - let's finish the tournament on a high.

Paul: England are just too big and too physical for us to cope with and, as a result, we had no territory at all in the game. Our kicking was poor and there were far too many missed tackles, which did not help matters.

Colin: Scotland lack pure aggression. The Red Roses rely on their forwards' bulk to dominate - they play one-dimensional rugby. It's crucial to compete in the forwards, or we'll lose.