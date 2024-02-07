Poor FT shooting, Tyson Walker's ailment bring down Michigan State basketball, 59-56

MINNEAPOLIS — Tyson Walker and Michigan State basketball started to take control.

In an instant, the star guard crumpled to the floor but eventually returned. The Spartans, however, could not overcome an old problem they appeared to have conquered — missing free throws.

A.J. Hoggard was fouled on a 3-point attempt but missed the last of three attempts at the line with 20.2 seconds to play. A make would have pulled MSU back into a tie. Instead, Minnesota held on for a 59-56 victory Tuesday night at Williams Arena.

The Spartans went 7-for-17 on free throws, with Malik Hall making just one of six attempts. Hall also gave up the go-ahead 3-pointer to the Gophers' Dawson Garcia with 1:25 to play, then clanged an open look from deep at the other end.

Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Mike Mitchell Jr. (2) shoots as Michigan State Spartans guard Tyson Walker (2) defends during the first half at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024.

But MSU kept Minnesota from scoring on the next trip, and Hoggard attempted a 3-pointer that missed, with Minnesota's Elijah Hawkins whistled for the foul. After making the first two, the Spartans senior point guard missed the third, and Cam Christie rebounded for the Gophers and made a pair of free throws with 18.5 seconds left to put them ahead, 57-54.

Hoggard got another chance on a driving layup, but he missed it. The ball was tipped around inside before rolling out of bounds off the Spartans with 7.4 seconds left, and Minnesota iced it with a pair of Hawkins free throws with 6.5 seconds left.

MSU (14-9, 6-6 Big Ten) entered having won five of the last six times they visited the Gophers (15-7, 6-5).

Walker returned after getting hurt midway through the second half but made just three of seven shots after the midway point of the second half, finishing with 20 points. He was 8-for-18 from the field overall as the Spartans went cold in the second half, shooting just 34.6% and going 2-for-10 from 3-point range in the final 20 minutes.

It was Walker’s 34th straight game scoring in double figures, the longest such streak for a player under Tom Izzo at MSU. The loss also spoiled Izzo’s 505th regular-season Big Ten game — the most by any coach at a one conference school.

Jaden Akins scored 16 points, including four 3-pointers. Hoggard went just 1-for-6 from the field and scored four points with five assists, all of which came in the first half.

Christie scored 19 points, including five 3-pointers, as the Gophers went 9-for-23 beyond the arc and outrebounded MSU, 31-28. Garcia added 10 points on just 4-for-11 shooting.

The Spartans return home to face No. 12 Illinois on Saturday (2 p.m.,CBS). They lost to the Illini on the road Jan. 11, 71-68.

Lots of rough stuff, fewer whistles

Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Cam Christie (24) shoots as Michigan State Spartans guard Tre Holloman (5) defends during the first half at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024.

MSU and Minnesota opened the game much like their first meeting in East Lansing on Jan. 18, a physical 77-66 Spartan win thanks to a late scoring surge from Walker in the final four minutes. Only this time, there were not nearly as many whistles, which kept freshman Christie — the brother of former MSU guard Max — on the bench for much of the previous game. The Gophers also had point guard Elijah Hawkins going Tuesday, after he sat out the first one.

MSU scored the first five points by getting hot from outside, with Walker and Hall each draining early 3-pointers to build a 10-7 lead. But 3-pointers by Christie and Braeden Carrington helped quickly flip it. The Gophers went up seven, 20-13, on a three-point play by Fox, who had seven points at the half.

But another Walker 3-pointer sparked an answer for the Spartans, who closed the half on a 19-7 run over the final 8:55. Akins sliced through traffic for a driving layup to beat the shot clock and give MSU back the lead, then drained a pair of 3s after Christie made two of three free throws. Walker's runner with 4 seconds left before halftime sent MSU into break up, 32-27.

MSU outrebounded the bigger Gophers by 15-11 at the half, holding Minnesota to just two offensive boards in the first 20 minutes. The Spartans managed that while limiting the Gophers to just 38.5% shooting from the field and 4-for-14 from 3-point range.

Akins had eight points and Hall six by half, with MSU shooting 57.1% and making 5 of 8 from deep. Hoggard had five assists.

A change in attack

It was clear Gophers coach Ben Johnson emphasized rebounding at half, with his team coming out and attacking the boards strong early. That helped get their offense going, with Christie’s 3-pointer setting the tone for the half and cutting MSU’s lead to 34-32 just 2:03 into the half.

Akins drained his third 3-pointer shortly after that. A Carson Cooper layup started a six-point run, with another driving floater and a layup by Minneapolis native Tre Holloman forcing the Gophers to call timeout with 13:14 left and the Spartans up nine.

Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Cam Christie (24) shoots as Michigan State Spartans forward Malik Hall (25) defends during the first half at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024.

Just 27 seconds later, everything changed. Walker got up holding his already-injured groin after battling on the floor for a loose ball. Trainers helped him up, but Walker hobbled off the court and immediately retreated to the locker room.

The Gophers took advantage, with Fox hitting a free throw and Christie dropping another 3-pointer through a Hoggard foul with 11:13 left, then another over Akins 50 seconds later to drain MSU’s lead to 45-43 as Walker returned to the MSU bench.

He reentered the game with 9:05 to play, but the groin clearly affected him on defense as Hawkins blew around Walker for a tying layup. It went back and forth from there, with Akins draining a 3-pointer and Christie answering to set up a frantic finishing flourish.

