Poor enthusiasm on social media as Hogs face daunting No. 6 Kentucky

C. Steve Andrews
·6 min read

When ESPN College GameDay chose to host its show from Bud Walton Arena today, it was at an earlier time when both teams were supposed to be hot and battling for an SEC title.

Instead, it’s No. 6 Kentucky (14-4, 4-2 SEC) who is in the battle, and host Arkansas (10-9, 1-5 SEC) who is just hoping to make it to the second half of the game.

With a preseason rank of 14th in the AP Top 25, expectations were running high for the Razorbacks, as they had added a slew of supposedly proven veterans through the transfer portal, and were expected to make a fourth straight run at a Sweet 16 – or much farther.

But as the Wildcats have stepped up to be the top scoring offense in America, the Razorbacks are falling flat on their faces in a stacked conference. Arkansas has now lost five of its six SEC games by an average margin of 20.6 points a game.

Minus a buzzer-beating win over Texas A&M – after blowing a 20-point lead – the Hogs have not only embarrassed themselves, but also their beloved fanbase.

The Razorback faithful has not held back their disgust, posting on social media. At least for the ones who still care enough to do so.

As ESPN’s Power Index only gives Arkansas a 29 percent chance of beating the Wildcats today at 5 p.m., here is a sample of the activity on X:

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire