Poor enthusiasm on social media as Hogs face daunting No. 6 Kentucky

When ESPN College GameDay chose to host its show from Bud Walton Arena today, it was at an earlier time when both teams were supposed to be hot and battling for an SEC title.

Instead, it’s No. 6 Kentucky (14-4, 4-2 SEC) who is in the battle, and host Arkansas (10-9, 1-5 SEC) who is just hoping to make it to the second half of the game.

With a preseason rank of 14th in the AP Top 25, expectations were running high for the Razorbacks, as they had added a slew of supposedly proven veterans through the transfer portal, and were expected to make a fourth straight run at a Sweet 16 – or much farther.

But as the Wildcats have stepped up to be the top scoring offense in America, the Razorbacks are falling flat on their faces in a stacked conference. Arkansas has now lost five of its six SEC games by an average margin of 20.6 points a game.

Minus a buzzer-beating win over Texas A&M – after blowing a 20-point lead – the Hogs have not only embarrassed themselves, but also their beloved fanbase.

The Razorback faithful has not held back their disgust, posting on social media. At least for the ones who still care enough to do so.

As ESPN’s Power Index only gives Arkansas a 29 percent chance of beating the Wildcats today at 5 p.m., here is a sample of the activity on X:

GameDay crew

They've all been told about BWA. Now let's show them. pic.twitter.com/kASEh5swgO — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) January 27, 2024

Will it be a Battle?

GAMEDAY from the Palace 🏀 Arkansas vs Kentucky

🕔 5:00 PM

📺 ESPN

📍 Bud Walton Arena pic.twitter.com/aVuCtEeER7 — Arkansas Basketball Recruiting (@RazorbackMBBRec) January 27, 2024

Must start fast

Arkansas must start fast against a loaded Kentucky roster … The struggling Razorbacks will face a Kentucky team on Saturday on ESPN that is led by key veterans and some incredible freshmen talents. #wps #arkansas #razorbacks (FREE): https://t.co/rTrcjFyUb7 pic.twitter.com/jbHtEgUxyF — Trey Biddy (@TreyBiddy) January 27, 2024

Eyes on the 'Cats

KAPP #: 26 – 01 / 27 / 2024 💰: 7 UnitSSS @ 5:00 PM CST OFFICIAL PLAY: Arkansas Razorbacks + 8 vs. # 6 Kentucky Wildcats. Sniper. No. SnipinGGG. LFGGG pic.twitter.com/HiWrd1M4PK — Coziest Coolin Chronicly Correct-Calling CBB CappR (@UrAnklesGoneee) January 27, 2024

Taking notes

BEAT KENTUCKY!! Study up for a big game in BWA 🗣️🤓🐗🫡 pic.twitter.com/s64E423P91 — The Trough 🐗🗣 (@RazorbackTrough) January 27, 2024

Path to a win

The Razorbacks play Kentucky tonight. I think the path to a win is to contain Antonio Reeves. He had almost 40 in bud last season. I’d like Muss to rollout a lineup of Menifield, Blocker, Mark, TB2/Jalen Graham, and Mitchell/Fall. Rebounds will be huge for us tonight. Hogs by 90. — Vector (@vector751) January 27, 2024

A win would be nice

Well, I'd like to say I'm going to go see the Razorbacks play basketball this afternoon but actually guess I'm going to go see the Kentucky Wildcats at Bud Walton Arena on ESPN college game day. It would be nice if we could win, but with Kentucky rank sixth in the SEC and us not… pic.twitter.com/ywYXJuxrcX — USMC Lady Vet 🇺🇸 (@Arkypatriot) January 27, 2024

Hoping for hype

Hopefully these players get hyped up to play hard with Game Day and Kentucky. — The 12th (@UURazorback) January 27, 2024

My fellow Razorbacks ...

Courtesy of ChatGPT: My fellow Razorbacks, Today, we stand on the precipice of greatness, facing off against the formidable Kentucky Wildcats. We've tasted the bitterness of defeat, felt the sting of setbacks, but we've also known the sweet elation of triumph. — Jon Daniel (@danieljont) January 27, 2024

Baby boo

Bud Walton booing the adorable baby in Kentucky blue. Never change, Razorback fans. 🤣🤣 — Curtis Wilkerson (@CurtWilkerson_) January 27, 2024

Only 6.5-point underdogs

I don’t know how UK doesn’t win by 20. Them two bigs they got are legit and should kill the hogs on the boards bc of how soft we are inside. — Jeff Mathews (@JeffMat05630064) January 27, 2024

A word from Muss

Eric Musselman was asked about the Razorbacks hosting basketball College GameDay for the first time. Arkansas faces #8 Kentucky today at Bud Walton Arena 10:00am: GameDay (ESPN)

5:00pm: Hogs vs. Wildcats (ESPN) More: https://t.co/ts3INmgTBu pic.twitter.com/UQn2jhldF3 — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) January 27, 2024

Let's shock the nation

Wake up Razorback nation it’s gameday! Hogs take on #6 Kentucky in Bud Walton Arena, with tipoff set for 5:00 pm on ESPN. With @CollegeGameDay in Fayetteville today, let’s shock the nation! #WPS — Grayson Pierce (@GraysonPierce4) January 27, 2024

Inspiration is needed

Nate Allen: If any SEC team can inspire Arkansas’ uninspiring Razorbacks, it ought to be the Kentucky.https://t.co/2b8ZJhWoC5 — WholeHogSports.com (@wholehogsports) January 27, 2024

Two of the best

Despite either team’s record/season prior to a given game between these 2 HCs, it’s always interesting to watch two of the best in all of CBB clash!👆🅰️🐗 Note:@EricPMusselman currently holds the Head-to-Head advantage over @UKCoachCalipari: 3-2#Arkansas Vs #Kentucky pic.twitter.com/WbqY0pENSu — Rabid Razorback Fans (@Rabid_Razorback) January 27, 2024

Mental torture

👀Who’s ready for some more mental torture tomorrow🙋?👆🅰️🐗 🎥: Arkansas Vs Kentucky

@ 5(CT) on ESPN#Razorbacks #Basketball pic.twitter.com/heJM6FhP4L — Rabid Razorback Fans (@Rabid_Razorback) January 27, 2024

Sorry, man

Sorry man, but this team sucks. Hate to say it, but it is true. Getting blown out by poverty basketball programs in the SEC. — Everyday Hogs (@EverydayHogs) January 27, 2024

Don't like the chances

😅Sadly, I don’t like the Hogs chances against the Wildcats today at all(& why would I or anyone based on what we’ve witnessed as of late?), but with the magic of the Palace & Muss on our side: you never know 🤷👆🅰️🐗#Arkansas #Razorbacks #Basketball pic.twitter.com/pfdBRqq2c2 — Rabid Razorback Fans (@Rabid_Razorback) January 27, 2024

Where's my award?

Hogs should give me an award for being the one dude who still tuning into every basketball game convincing myself we’ll still win each game and turn it around in time for the tourney 😂😂 Beat UK baby! — Anonymous Ignorant Uneducated (@MOCITYDONJUAN) January 27, 2024

Mimicking Thurman

Gameday crew talking Hogs: Jay Williams said he used to go outside and practice taking “The Shot” growing up mimicking Scotty Thurman. Jay Bilas mentions watching The Triplets, and Rece Davis adds US Reed into the mix. Arkansas’ rich basketball history on display on Gameday. — JC Hoops (@JacksonCollier) January 27, 2024

Could use this guy

I know a hogs team that could use an ounce of this guys basketball IQ. https://t.co/Cwv6LZcevC — Tristan Sisco (@SiscoTristan) January 27, 2024

Ahh, the past

Me watching old Razorback basketball highlights realizing how good we had it🥲 pic.twitter.com/pqdqh6gJFi — Barstool Hogs (@BarstoolUA) January 26, 2024

Ground Hogs Day

The "Ground Hogs Day" of men's basketball?? — Chad Uittenbogaard (@chad_uitten) January 26, 2024

