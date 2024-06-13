Poor approach shots, spotty putting highlight Tiger Woods’ opening round at 2024 U.S. Open

Tiger Woods had a little bit of good, a little bit of bad and a lot of meh during his opening round Thursday of the 2024 U.S. Open.

The three-time U.S. Open champion opened in 4-over 74 on Thursday morning at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina, a place his worst finish is T-3 in two previous starts. Woods made birdie on his first hole and was tied for the lead throughout points of the morning, but struggles approaching the green, and throughout the middle of the round on them, resulted in a string of bogeys that slowly drug him down the leaderboard.

U.S. Open: Best Tiger Woods photos | Shot-by-shot analysis of Woods’ round

Woods started on the par-5 10th, and after a brilliant pitch from the native area he buried a birdie putt to begin his day. Then it was a string of five bogeys in seven holes, starting on No. 16, to move him to 4 over thru 13.

However, Woods had an eagle putt on the par-5 fifth before knocking in an easy birdie. He added another bogey on the eighth before a great up-and-down on the par-3 ninth to conclude his opening round.

Woods’ issue Thursday was his approach shots. He hit 12 of 14 fairways and was great off the tee. He hardly gave himself any opportunities for birdie with poor approach shots that often leaked high and right, leaving him constantly grinding for pars. That’s not surprising at a U.S. Open, but plenty of the mistakes seemed avoidable.

His putting was great to start, struggled in the middle and then at the end was so-so. Competitive rust is likely still a thing, and especially in his first U.S. Open round since 2020 at Winged Foot, there’s no surprise there were some up and downs.

Tiger isn’t out of it. He’ll need to sure up the approaches on Friday and make a few more putts to make the cut, but he’s not far off from what could’ve been an even-par or 1-over performance on Thursday.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek