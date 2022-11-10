The Seahawks’ first injury report since arriving in Germany features good news for a couple of their defensive linemen.

Poona Ford and Al Woods were both listed as out of practice on Wednesday because of illness, but both players were listed as full participants in Munich on Thursday. The Seahawks note that they only held a walkthrough, but the upgrade is still a good sign for their availability against the Bucs.

Ford had 18 tackles and two sacks while starting every game this season. Woods has 23 tackles and two sacks in eight appearances.

Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (groin) and safety Ryan Neal (ankle) were listed as limited on Thursday and linebacker Cullen Gillaspia (knee) was the only player listed as out of practice entirely.

Poona Ford, Al Woods back at practice for Seahawks originally appeared on Pro Football Talk