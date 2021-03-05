Pontotoc claims Class 4A girls state championship

Mar. 5—JACKSON — Momentum is a powerful thing and Pontotoc saw both sides of it.

Pontotoc rode the height of it in the third quarter — and when it flipped the other way, hung on for a 55-52 win over Choctaw Central to win the MHSAA Class 4A state championship on Thursday night.

Pontotoc (31-4), ranked No. 1 by the Daily Journal, claimed its 5th state title in program history — the first since 2012 under Bill Russell.

"I feel like he helped show me the way and what we need to get it done because he's done it multiple times," said Pontotoc head coach Kyle Heard, who earned his first gold ball as head coach. "We are a basketball town. They love girls basketball at Pontotoc and that's why I'm glad to be there."

Pontotoc entered halftime down 22-19 as Choctaw Central led from the jump. In the third quarter, the tide changed as Pontotoc used a 17-2 run to start the period.

Choctaw Central (25-4) didn't go quietly, using an 8-0 run to squeeze a 14-point Pontotoc lead. With 17 seconds left, Choctaw Central pulled within two and had two 3-point attempts rim off in the final seconds that would've tied it.

As a team, Choctaw Central was 3 of 25 (12%) from deep.

"That was by far the difference in the game. We just didn't hit our threes tonight like we normally do," said Choctaw Central coach Bill Smith.

Pontotoc showed off its exceptional depth that has been a staple all year. Four players finished in double figures for the winners: Makayla Boyd (16), Allie Beckley (12), Sky Vaughn (11) and Samya Brooks (10).

Angela Middleton scored six points and grabbed 11 rebounds as well.

"It took a legitimate total team effort to beat that Choctaw team tonight," said Heard.

Pontotoc finishes the year on a 24-game win streak.

Three-Pointers

Turning Point: Boyd's and-one finish with 41 seconds left gave Pontotoc a 53-47 lead, enough to hang on in the final moments.

Point Maker: Boyd made four 3-pointers en route to a team-high 16 points.

Talking Point: "Just to feel like you brought something back to your school that's important is just great because you know you've accomplished something big." — Boyd.

dillon.barnes@djournal.com