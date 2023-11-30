Pontiac boys face early issues in preparation for another successful hardwood campaign

The hopes of a banner basketball season in 2023-24 were very high last March. Pontiac had knocked off top-ranked Prairie Central to win its first sectional title since 1962 and made the Elite Eight for the first time ever.

PTHS head coach Matt Kelley has welcomed back four starters from that team coming back, as well as two of the primary reserves, who were just sophomores.

Pontiac's four returning starters expected back were seniors Kerr Bauman, Henry Brummel, Michael Kuska and Riley Weber. Adding to the returning group were juniors Riley Johnson and Camden Fenton, who were the two non-seniors on the bench last season.

Bauman (6-foot-1), Brummel (6-4) and Weber (6-4) are the main scoring threats returning from last year and are expected to be the core players this season.

Weber is the top scorer coming back after he averaged more than 18 points per game while earning all-conference honors and being named all-state honorable mention. Bauman, Brummel and Kuska were also all-conference picks.

There is plenty of experience in this core as Bauman, Brummel, Kuska (6-0) and Weber have been regulars since their sophomore seasons. Johnson (6-0) was brought to the varsity as a freshman at the Pontiac Holiday Tournament and Fenton (5-10) saw plenty of action last season.

“They know we want to take the next step,” Kelley said of this year's group. “Last year, we took a big step and now we're going up to 3A and they want to take an even bigger step.”

Pontiac senior Riley Weber reaches for a rebound against Morton Tuesday. Weber is one of four seniors returning from last season's Elite Eight qualifier.

Ah, going to Class 3A. That's one of the whammies that hit the program before school even started. Enrollment numbers dictated that the Indians had to be bumped up to Class 3A by the IHSA. PTHS is the sixth smallest in 3A for basketball at 677.5 (which is the average enrollment over the past two years).

“We're 3A and it's going to be a big stride, but we're going to get healthy and we're going to keep going,” Weber said.

Health is the other whammy that has hit the program. Kuska is recovering from surgery and is hoping to be back sometime in January. Pontiac took an injury hit in the season-opening tournament at Ottawa when Brummel suffered an injury to his right wrist. It is hoped he gets back by the PHT.

Being the primary target anyway, Weber will be facing more difficult challenges in the early going of the season. He has been able to work through them, including hitting for 20 points in a 62-43 loss to unbeaten Morton on Nov. 28.

The loss dropped Pontiac to 3-2 in its first five games. PTHS took second at the Ottawa tournament, exacting revenge on Princeton in the semifinals before falling to LaSalle-Peru in a rugged contest in the final. Brummel sustained his injury against LaSalle-Peru.

Riley Weber takes a shot against Morton on Nov. 28. He scored 20 points in Pontiac's 62-43 loss. Weber, an all-state selection a year ago, is one of four returning starters from last season.

“I don't feel the weight on me,” Weber said. “I feel we have a very strong team and this will prepare us for later on in the season. I'm confident in our guys and this is only going to make them better. We have high hopes, we just have to stay focused and go day by day.”

Bauman is another threat who is dangerous if teams pay too much attention to Weber. He had 12 points against Morton and runs the offense as the point guard.

Bauman is steady and confident, the kind of leader this team needs in the early going because there are some young faces. Some have already been given opportunities. Sophomore Cayden Masching (5-10) dressed at the end of last season, as did Conrad Pfaff (6-3) and Jeremy Melton (6-5), both are now juniors. Pfaff started in Pontiac's home-opener.

“It's 'next man up,' it's the only way you can approach it,” Kelley said. “Obviously, these guys are big pieces for us but it gives the others opportunities. Those guys will be coming back and that will only strengthen us. Once we get the whole group together, I think it will be something special.”

Kelley has added another freshman top the mix in Amazin King, a 6-1 guard who also started on the varsity in football. Kelley is going with a full slate of 15 players this season. He went with 10 players for most of last season.

“I think they're trying to learn what their role is, everyone is trying to figure that out because it's so early,” Kelley said. “They are asking the older guys for advice, and it's a cohesive unit. They know how we want to go about our business and how we want to play the game.”

The schedule is not easy in the early going. Besides taking second at Ottawa, Pontiac opened at home against Morton, a team that may be a force come the postseason and a talented El Paso-Gridley club. PTHS will then play at the Colmone Classic at Spring Valley before games at Prairie Central and Streator. The Indians will end the 2023 portion of the season with the daunting Pontiac Holiday Tournament.

“We're taking some good strides,” Weber said. “I'm excited for what's coming.”

Kelley added, “I have all the confidence in the world we will be ready when it matters most.”

This article originally appeared on Pontiac Daily Leader: Illinois high school boys basketball: Pontiac preview for 2023-24