Pomfret takes hold of Yuba College football: Ohio native named program's next head coach

Aug. 3—Mike Pomfret is beginning the next step in college football this fall.

"The opportunity to be a head coach of a college football program is one you don't pass (up)," Pomfret said. "That is what initially brought me here."

Pomfret takes over as the new head coach at Yuba College, succeeding Mick Pettengill, who resurfaced as the head football coach for the Kansas City Kapitals, a professional spring football team based out of the United Football League. Pettengill spent the last six seasons as the head coach, associate head coach, and offensive coordinator with Yuba College, and the past 12 seasons in various roles with the college.

However, his record as head coach left little to be desired. Yuba College enters 2023 on a 19-game losing streak — and back-to-back winless seasons. The 49ers' last victory came back on Nov. 9, 2019.

For Pomfret, he's coming in looking to recharge the program and build a foundation for success for what he referred to as some of the hard-working athletes around.

"These young men have put in a tremendous amount of hard work and dedication. They have come together as a team, embracing the culture and high standards set before them," Pomfret said. "They are accountable and committed to their craft ... No complainers, just gritty young men who are willing to do whatever it takes to be great."

Pomfret's resume began in Texas as a high school football coach at Killeen Memorial Christian Academy. He once again laid the foundation for that program after it lay dormant for three previous seasons, Pomfret said.

Pomfret then moved onto the University of Texas as a graduate assistant and quality control coach. During his stint at Texas, Pomfret was a part of two Alamo Bowl championship victories.

It wouldn't take long before Pomfret would come west to California where he was a linebackers coach and academic coordinator for Allan Hancock College and a linebackers/special teams coordinator at Feather River College in Quincy.

But the dream was always to become a head coach, so when Yuba College's opening became available, the United States Army veteran jumped on it.

Since he has been in Marysville, Pomfret has noticed a welcoming community reminiscent of his hometown.

"I already feel at home here as the Yuba-Marysville community reminds me much of where I grew up in Dayton, Ohio," Pomfret said.

Pomfret and Yuba College open the 2023 season in Marysville Sept. 2 beginning at 1 p.m. against Monterey Peninsula College.