Pomeroys win RSC softball tourney opener

May 2—Second-seeded St. Mary-of-the-Woods scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back en route to a 4-2 victory over No. 3 Ohio Christian on Thursday in the opening round of the River States Conference softball tournament.

SMWC improved to 32-15 while Ohio Christian fell to 17-26. The Pomeroys play the winner of No. 1 Shawnee State (Ohio) and No. 4 Midway (Ky.) at 10 a.m. Friday.

Ohio Christian had a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning before the Pomeroys countered with four runs of their own. The score was knotted when Lyric Krause singled to score Jasmine Kinzer. Annika Hannigan singledvto score Jasey Conn to push the Pomeroys ahead 2-1. Jaleigh Crawford drove in Krause on a ground out and then Naveah Pender closed out the inning with a single to right field which scored Hannigan for the 4-1 advantage.

An RBI single from Ohio Christian in the top of the fifth inning cut the SMWC lead down to 4-2.

At the plate, Pender and Kinzer each recorded a pair of hits in the contest. Emily Fitzwater (8-2) picked up the victory with a five-inning effort. Marin Jacobs tossed the final two frames to record her third save of the season.