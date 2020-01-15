That Polynesian Bowl "Flowe": How the Ducks signee is impressing at practices

This Saturday at the Polynesian Bowl, many Oregon commits with a Polynesian background will be playing their final high school football games before enrolling in Eugene for spring ball.

The exhibition contest "where the world's top high school football players gather to celebrate culture and play the game they love" will be the final chance for many of these players to bond with one another head of stepping on campus.

Five-star Duck commit Noah Sewell spoke about seeing everyone one last time before being official teammates.

"It's real good getting to know them real closely and just strengthen that relationship and carry it on to Oregon."

Oregon commit Noah Sewell talks about #PolyBowl2k20 and representing the Polynesian culture 🌴🤙 @Blessah_2 pic.twitter.com/sRrXlQgV1F — Polynesian Bowl (@polynesiabowl) January 14, 2020

Sewell isn't the only Duck signee in Hawai'i this week, however. Linebacker Justin Flowe, wide receiver Kris Hutson, cornerback Dontae Manning, quarterback Robby Ashford, cornerback Luke Hill, offensive lineman Laaope Laloulu and defensive lineman Maceal Adaese are all also in attendance.

Flowe, in particular, appears to be having the time of his life.

Don't let that vibing demeanor give you the wrong idea, Flowe has been beasting at the practices. After the first session, 247Sports recruiting analyst Blair Angulo named Flowe the "Alpha Dog" of the camp:

The five-star linebacker from Upland, Calif., and Oregon signee looked as motivated as anyone on the field Tuesday, showing a different level of intensity throughout drills and playbook install. Assistant coaches raved about his concentration and seriousness, and it was clear that Flowe's ultra competitive demeanor would not be hindered by the laid back atmosphere. Flowe was physical in one-on-one battles and did a really nice job of reading quarterbacks to shut down the middle of the field during the 11-on-11 portion of practice.

While at the practices, Flowe talked to National Recruiting Analyst for 247Sports, Greg Biggins about why he chose Oregon.

"It was Clemson early on but in the end, Oregon was the best fit for me and I'm very excited to be a Duck. The plan is to come in and take over for Troy Dye and with the players coming back, I think we can have a National Championship level defense."

Oh, and Flowe is beasting in his modeling of the Polynesian uniform photoshoot.

If you got it, flaunt it!

Flowe also showed off his raw strength in a game of tug-of-war.

Ducks fans can also watch the potential future QB1 for Oregon: Robby Ashford.

Ashford will compete for the starting job with Tyler Shough, Jay Butterfield, and Cade Millen.

