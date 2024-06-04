Polworth extends Killie stay by two years

Midfielder Liam Polworth has agreed a new two-year contract with Kilmarnock.

The 29-year-old's previous deal ended on 31 May, but he will now extend his three-year stay with the Scottish Premiership club.

Polworth began his career with local club Inverness Caledonian Thistle before moving to Motherwell then Kilmarnock.

He had a loan spell with Dunfermline Athletic in 2022 but was a first-team regular last season, making 35 appearances for Derek McInnes' side.