Polson's Milton takes lead at State Juniors golf

Jun. 19—POLSON — It was rainy but it was also Maxwell Milton's home course, and the Polson golfer leads the boys section of the 58th Montana State Juniors golf championship after Tuesday's second round.

Milton, who will be a freshman at Polson High this fall, fired a second-round 70 that included five birdies (on Nos. 1, 3, 9, 11 and 12) and leaves him with a 2-under 142 going into the final round Wednesday at Polson Bay Golf Course.

He leads Billings' Tye Boone by one stroke. Boone, who won the 2023 State AA title for Billings Skyview, shot a 72 which saw two birdies, two bogeys and 14 pars.

Helena's John Gilbert made his way up the leaderboard after notching six birdies in his round. Starting the day tied for seventh place at 74 (+2), the sophomore at Capital High matched Milton;'s 70. He is solo third at 144 (even par).

Laurel's Sam Norman remains in the mix after a 74 Tuesday that left him with a 145 total, tied with Missoula Sentinel standout Kade McDonough. A future Utah Ute golfer, McDonough had a couple early double bogeys, but rebounded with nine pars and one birdie over the final 11 holes.

With only three strokes between first place and fifth place, round three is shaping up to be an exciting one: It will take place at the Olde Nine of Polson Bay, meaning golfers will do two laps to get in 18.

On the girls' side, returning champion Katie Lewis came back strong in the second round after a first-round 80. On Tuesday she shot 74 to take the overall lead by five strokes. The Frenchtown golfer had two birdies (holes 6 and 18) and twelve pars.

The reigning State AA medalist out of Billings Senior, Kenzie Walsh, climbed a couple spots with a second-round 78. Two birdies in the final four holes put her in a tie at 159 (+15) with her longtime crosstown friendly rival, Bella Johnson.

Walsh has finished runner-up the last two Juniors while Johnson is a two-time State AA champion and University of Montana signee who shot 80 on Tuesday.

Rounding out the top five in the girls' overall division was Hanna Boyd of Great Falls (fourth at 19 over) and Bigfork's Keni Wade (fifth at 20 over).

It was also the final round for the 13 & Under Division. Sheridan's Maddi Moltich had a second-round score of 81 highlighted by a birdie on the par-five sixth. That was the lowest individual round in her division and at +23 gave Moltich the first-place overall distinction.

Clare Jensen of Billings finished second at +44 after a second round of 94.

In the boys 13 & under group after 36 holes it was a dead-heat for first place at 153 between Whitefish's Finley Ross (78-75) and Missoula's Derek Schaefer (73-80) at plus-9.

Both Ross and Schaefer managed to sink clutch birdies on the 18th hole, forcing a playoff. Schaefer took home the victory on the first playoff hole, getting a two-putt par on No. 1.

Media and spectators are welcome to attend the event. Check in at the pro shop for credentials. Results can be found at www.msgagolf.org.

* — Nick Deitzen, MSGA Executive Director