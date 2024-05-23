Polson trio named All-State for baseball
May 22—Senior Espn Fisher, junior Landon Shoemake and freshman Cole Wadsworth, all of Polson, were selected All-State for baseball in voting by the West Conference coaches.
The West All-Conference includes 10 first-team selections, six of which were named All-State. Joining the Polson trio were Ronan senior Tristan Fisher and Dawsone Rodoni and Brooks Day of Frenchtown.
Fisher hit .414 with two home runs, 22 runs batted in and 32 runs scored. His OPS (on base-plus-slugging percentage) was 1.240. Wadsworth hit .414 with a team-high 35 runs scored, and Shoemake led the Pirates in innings pitched (25 1-3) and was secon in strikeouts with 22.
Wadsworth and Fisher also did a lot of work on the mound: Wadsworth had a 2.63 earned-run average over 21 1-3 innings, with one start; Fisher threw 21 innings, striking out 35 with a 3.33 ERA.
Filling out the first team were Polson junior Wyatt Wadswroth, Ronan senior Cash Atkinson, and Gabe Gibbs and Jordan Warner of Frenchtown.
The complete honors team is below:
West All-Conference
First Team
Espn Fisher, sr.* Polson
Cole Wadsworth, fr.* Polson
Landon Shoemake, jr.* Polson
Dawson Rodoni, fr.* Frenchtown
Brooks Day, so.* Frenchtown
Tristan Fisher, jr.* Ronan
Gabe Gibbs, so. Frenchtown
Wyatt Wadsworth, jr. Polson
Cash Atkinson, sr. Ronan
Jordan Warner, so. Frenchtown
*=All-State selection
Second Team
Hunter Emerson, sr. Polson
Aiden Gfroerer, sr. Polson
Lars Goedhard, jr. Noxon
Jake Heiser, so. Mission
Kononr Klimpel, so. Frenchtown
Bryson McCormick, jr. Noxon