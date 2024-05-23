Polson trio named All-State for baseball

May 22—Senior Espn Fisher, junior Landon Shoemake and freshman Cole Wadsworth, all of Polson, were selected All-State for baseball in voting by the West Conference coaches.

The West All-Conference includes 10 first-team selections, six of which were named All-State. Joining the Polson trio were Ronan senior Tristan Fisher and Dawsone Rodoni and Brooks Day of Frenchtown.

Fisher hit .414 with two home runs, 22 runs batted in and 32 runs scored. His OPS (on base-plus-slugging percentage) was 1.240. Wadsworth hit .414 with a team-high 35 runs scored, and Shoemake led the Pirates in innings pitched (25 1-3) and was secon in strikeouts with 22.

Wadsworth and Fisher also did a lot of work on the mound: Wadsworth had a 2.63 earned-run average over 21 1-3 innings, with one start; Fisher threw 21 innings, striking out 35 with a 3.33 ERA.

Filling out the first team were Polson junior Wyatt Wadswroth, Ronan senior Cash Atkinson, and Gabe Gibbs and Jordan Warner of Frenchtown.

The complete honors team is below:

West All-Conference

First Team

Espn Fisher, sr.* Polson

Cole Wadsworth, fr.* Polson

Landon Shoemake, jr.* Polson

Dawson Rodoni, fr.* Frenchtown

Brooks Day, so.* Frenchtown

Tristan Fisher, jr.* Ronan

Gabe Gibbs, so. Frenchtown

Wyatt Wadsworth, jr. Polson

Cash Atkinson, sr. Ronan

Jordan Warner, so. Frenchtown

*=All-State selection

Second Team

Hunter Emerson, sr. Polson

Aiden Gfroerer, sr. Polson

Lars Goedhard, jr. Noxon

Jake Heiser, so. Mission

Kononr Klimpel, so. Frenchtown

Bryson McCormick, jr. Noxon