Polson sweeps Western A golf divisional
Sep. 22—WHITEFISH — One medalist, two titles.
Polson claimed the team titles at the one-day Western A Divisional golf tournament at Whitefish Lake Golf Course Thursday, and the Pirates did it pretty convincingly.
Medalist Christian Lund's 1-over 72 led three Polson boys in the top six — Carson Hupka and Espn Fisher were the others — and four in the top 15. The Pirates shot 304 as a team, and Corvallis was second at 316, followed by Hamilton and Ronan.
Polson's girls won by 20 strokes over Hamilton, carding a 355. Ashley Maki (76) and Kylee Seifert (85) finished 3-4 for the Pirates. Frenchtown's Katie Lewis shot 72 to claim medalist honors by four strokes over Maki and Keni Wade of Bigfork.
The top four teams qualified for the State A meet next weekend in Sidney; in addition another eight individuals not attached to state teams qualify.
Leading that group for the boys is Libby's Reece Malyevac, who fired a 73 to finish in a tie for second with Tate Jessop of Corvallis.
Also qualifying were Riley Brown and Otto Klein of Whitefish; Winslow Peters and Connor Presnell of Columbia Falls; and Browning's Isaac Flamand and Colin Wade of Bigfork.
Polson's girls saw Clare Konen and Kila Coannon both shoot 97 to finish tied for 11th Thursday. Girls that individually qualified for state include Leia Brennan (92) and Ryhlee Scott of Whitefish, which fell just short in a three-way battle for fourth in the team standings.
Brooke Blue of Browning, Addy Bowler of Columbia Falls, Mady Evalo of Ronan and Keegan Campbell of Bigfork also qualified for Sidney.
Western A Divisional
Thursday
Whitefish Lake GC
BOYS
Team scores — 1, Polson 304; 2, Corvallis 316; 3, Hamilton 333; 4, Ronan 341; Columbia Falls 345; Whitefish 355; Frenchtown 369; Dillon 381; Butte Central 381; Stevensville 401; Libby 409; Bigfork 433.
Top 25 Individual
Christian Lund, Polson 72
Reece Malyevac, Libby 73
Tate Jessop, Corvallis 73
Carson Hupka, Polson 75
Tyce O'Connell, Hamilton 75
Espn Fisher, Polson 76
Brady Powell, Corvallis 77
Tag Jessop, Corvallis 78
Riley Brown, Whitefish 80
Colin Wade, Bigfork 80
Isaac Flamand, Browning 80
Colter Cornwell, Ronan 81
Winslow Peters, Columbia Falls 81
Hunter Emerson, Polson 81
Cooper Clary, Ronan 83
Josh Bender, Hamilton 84
Connor Presnell, Columbia Falls 86
Oliver Rowe, Ronan 86
Hunter Harness, Hamilton 86
Selwyn Hackett, Stevensville 87
Torrin Ellis, Polson 87
Cole Dickemore, Hamilton 88
Otto Klein, Whitefish 88
Will Pickard, Columbia Falls 88
Aden Fisher, Corvallis 88
GIRLS
Team scores — 1, Polson 355; 2, Hamilton 375; 3, Frenchtown 400; 4, Dillon 410; Whitefish 411; Bigfork 413; Columbia Falls 494.
Top 25 Individual
Katie Lewis, Frenchtown 72
Keni Wade, Bigfork 76
Ashley Maki, Polson 76
Kylee Seifert, Polson 85
Brookyn Brown, Hamilton 91
Leia Brennan, Whitefish 92
Cameron Burnett, Hamilton 92
Skyler LaPierre, Dillon 94
Emma Hollingsworth, Hamilton 96
Bryn Cianflone, Hamilton 96
Clare Konen, Polson 97
Kila Cannon, Polson 97
Cambree Praast, Stevensville 98
Bridget Anderson, Frenchtown 99
Keegan Campbell, Bigfork 99
Brooke Blue, Browning 100
Briley Albert, Dillon 102
Ryhlee Scott, Whitefish 104
Addy Bowler, Columbia Falls 105
Mady Evelo, Ronan 105
Tatum Nagle, Dillon 106
Karlee Brown, Whitefish 106
Cheyenne Sannar, Stevi 107
Kira Kemph, Dillon 108
Ava Zignego, Whitefish 109