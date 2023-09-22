Polson sweeps Western A golf divisional

Sep. 22—WHITEFISH — One medalist, two titles.

Polson claimed the team titles at the one-day Western A Divisional golf tournament at Whitefish Lake Golf Course Thursday, and the Pirates did it pretty convincingly.

Medalist Christian Lund's 1-over 72 led three Polson boys in the top six — Carson Hupka and Espn Fisher were the others — and four in the top 15. The Pirates shot 304 as a team, and Corvallis was second at 316, followed by Hamilton and Ronan.

Polson's girls won by 20 strokes over Hamilton, carding a 355. Ashley Maki (76) and Kylee Seifert (85) finished 3-4 for the Pirates. Frenchtown's Katie Lewis shot 72 to claim medalist honors by four strokes over Maki and Keni Wade of Bigfork.

The top four teams qualified for the State A meet next weekend in Sidney; in addition another eight individuals not attached to state teams qualify.

Leading that group for the boys is Libby's Reece Malyevac, who fired a 73 to finish in a tie for second with Tate Jessop of Corvallis.

Also qualifying were Riley Brown and Otto Klein of Whitefish; Winslow Peters and Connor Presnell of Columbia Falls; and Browning's Isaac Flamand and Colin Wade of Bigfork.

Polson's girls saw Clare Konen and Kila Coannon both shoot 97 to finish tied for 11th Thursday. Girls that individually qualified for state include Leia Brennan (92) and Ryhlee Scott of Whitefish, which fell just short in a three-way battle for fourth in the team standings.

Brooke Blue of Browning, Addy Bowler of Columbia Falls, Mady Evalo of Ronan and Keegan Campbell of Bigfork also qualified for Sidney.

Western A Divisional

Thursday

Whitefish Lake GC

BOYS

Team scores — 1, Polson 304; 2, Corvallis 316; 3, Hamilton 333; 4, Ronan 341; Columbia Falls 345; Whitefish 355; Frenchtown 369; Dillon 381; Butte Central 381; Stevensville 401; Libby 409; Bigfork 433.

Top 25 Individual

Christian Lund, Polson 72

Reece Malyevac, Libby 73

Tate Jessop, Corvallis 73

Carson Hupka, Polson 75

Tyce O'Connell, Hamilton 75

Espn Fisher, Polson 76

Brady Powell, Corvallis 77

Tag Jessop, Corvallis 78

Riley Brown, Whitefish 80

Colin Wade, Bigfork 80

Isaac Flamand, Browning 80

Colter Cornwell, Ronan 81

Winslow Peters, Columbia Falls 81

Hunter Emerson, Polson 81

Cooper Clary, Ronan 83

Josh Bender, Hamilton 84

Connor Presnell, Columbia Falls 86

Oliver Rowe, Ronan 86

Hunter Harness, Hamilton 86

Selwyn Hackett, Stevensville 87

Torrin Ellis, Polson 87

Cole Dickemore, Hamilton 88

Otto Klein, Whitefish 88

Will Pickard, Columbia Falls 88

Aden Fisher, Corvallis 88

GIRLS

Team scores — 1, Polson 355; 2, Hamilton 375; 3, Frenchtown 400; 4, Dillon 410; Whitefish 411; Bigfork 413; Columbia Falls 494.

Top 25 Individual

Katie Lewis, Frenchtown 72

Keni Wade, Bigfork 76

Ashley Maki, Polson 76

Kylee Seifert, Polson 85

Brookyn Brown, Hamilton 91

Leia Brennan, Whitefish 92

Cameron Burnett, Hamilton 92

Skyler LaPierre, Dillon 94

Emma Hollingsworth, Hamilton 96

Bryn Cianflone, Hamilton 96

Clare Konen, Polson 97

Kila Cannon, Polson 97

Cambree Praast, Stevensville 98

Bridget Anderson, Frenchtown 99

Keegan Campbell, Bigfork 99

Brooke Blue, Browning 100

Briley Albert, Dillon 102

Ryhlee Scott, Whitefish 104

Addy Bowler, Columbia Falls 105

Mady Evelo, Ronan 105

Tatum Nagle, Dillon 106

Karlee Brown, Whitefish 106

Cheyenne Sannar, Stevi 107

Kira Kemph, Dillon 108

Ava Zignego, Whitefish 109