Polson softball cruises past Dillon Beavers

Apr. 21—POLSON — Olivia Jore homered twice and drove in six runs as Polson defeated Dillon 18-3 in high school softball Saturday.

Carli Maley also went yard for the Pirates (5-1, 4-1 in Northwest A games), who scored 10 runs and sent 13 batters to the plate in the fourth inning to end the game via the mercy rule.

Samantha Rensvold threw four innings in the circle for the Pirates allowing three runs (one earned) on three hits. Rensvold did not walk anyone and finished with six strikeouts.

Kylie Konen crossed the plate twice for Dillon (5-3, 4-2 in Southwest A games), going 2-2 on the day.

Addyson Creghton threw 2 2-3 innings for the Beavers allowing 13 runs (11 earned) on 13 hits.