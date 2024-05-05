Polson rallies past Libby; C-Falls' Lawrence has huge day

May 5—LIBBY — Olivia Jore hit a tie-breaking home run and Samantha Rensvold threw a complete game in the circle as Polson rallied past Libby 9-8 in a Northwest A softball game Saturday.

The Pirates trailed 4-2 and 5-4, then saw the Loggers put up three runs in the fourth inning to knot the game at 8-8. Jossalyn White homered in the second inning to put Libby up 4-2; Lindy McElmurry's RBI single capped the Loggers' fourth-inning rally.

Then with two out in the sixth inning Jore hit a 1-2 pitch out to left. That made it 9-8 and Rensvold, after allowing a bunt single to start the bottom of the sixth, retired the last six batters she faced.

She allowed seven hits and two walks, and just three of Libby's runs were earned. She fanned eight. Rensvoled also doubled and scored twice; Opal Nash also doubled for the Pirates.

Jaycee Wilson and Paislee MacDonald hit doubles for the Loggers. Wilson had two hits.

MacDonald threw the last five innings for Libby, and was solid: Three hits, two hits and two runs allowed. She struck out four.

Game 1: Columbia Falls 18, Browning 0

Game 2: Columbia Falls 16, Browning 0

BROWNING — Onnika Lawrence scored three times and drove in four runs in the first game, then hit two home runs — both in the first inning — of the second game as Columbia Falls swept Browning in a Northwest A doubleheader.

Haden Peters threw both ends of the doubleheader, and spent just six innings in the circle. Both games ended in the third inning under the mercy rule. Browning managed one hit on the day, and it came in the second game.

Peters also homered in the second game, going back-to-back with Lawrence to cap an 11-run first inning. Lawrence twice hit 2-run homers in the frame, making it 2-0 and then 10-0.

Demye Rensel doubled and tripled, while Peters also hit a triple. Maddie Moultray and Sydnee Burke also hit doubles. Tayler Lingle scored three times.

In the first game Annika Reid, Rensel and Lawrence all hit doubles. Reid had three hits, drove in two runs and scored twice.