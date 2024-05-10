Polson cruises over St. Ignatius-Arlee

May 10—POLSON — Wyatt Wadsworth drove in two runs and scored three more as Polson defeated St. Ignatius-Arlee 15-0 in high school baseball Tuesday.

Landon Shoemake and Holden and Hunter Emerson joined Wadsworth with two RBIs each for the Pirates (13-3), eight different Polson hitters batted in a run.

George Wyman threw a complete game on the mound for the Pirates, allowing just one hit and striking out three. The game ended after three innings due to the mercy rule.

Jake Helser went the distance for St. Ignatius-Arlee (3-11), allowing eight earned runs and walking three.

Jason Leishman picked up the only hit for St. Ignatius-Arlee.

Polson is back on the field Friday and Saturday at the Sapa-Johnsrud Invitational at Glacier Bank Park. Ticket information can be found at gorangeriders.com.