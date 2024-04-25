Polson baseball rallies past Butte

Apr. 25—POLSON — Aiden Gfroerer drove in two runs on one hit and Polson defeated Butte 5-1 in high school baseball Wednesday.

Holden Emerson drove in another run as the Pirates (9-3) scored two runs in the fourth and fifth innings to grab control of the game.

Espn Fisher threw five innings allowing just one unearned run on one hit. Fisher finished with four strikeouts and walked one. Cole Wadsworth struck out four in two no-hit innings in relief.

Derek Dunmire started on the mound for Butte (5-4) allowing just two hits in three innings of work. Lucas Harris-Huerta threw three innings in relief allowing four earned runs on six hits. Harris-Huerta finished with three strikeouts and three walks.

Cayde Stajcar picked up the only hit of the day for the Bulldogs.