Polo returns to Aiken area with pounding hooves, swinging mallets and flying divots

Sep. 25—Hooves are pounding, mallets are swinging and divots are flying.

In Aiken and the surrounding area, the fall polo season is underway.

La Bourgogne Club de Polo celebrated local resident Charles Combier's 102nd birthday with games in his honor Sept. 23.

In the women's match, the Barbarians defeated France 6-3.

In the men's game, France was the 9-7 winner over the Barbarians.

France's team members included Owen Rinehart and Adam Snow, who both are members of polo's Hall of Fame.

"They are two legends, really," said David Meunier, La Bourgogne's owner. "With those guys, it's like having Larry Bird and Michael Jordan on the field."

Combier, who turned 102 on Sept. 17, was having a good time.

"I love to see my friends," he said. "I have so many friends, just look around."

During the trophy presentation ceremony following the men's game, Combier received a birthday cake and the spectators sang "Happy Birthday to You."

As a centenarian, "I do enjoy my life," Combier said. "I'm doing fine. I really have no problems except that my hearing is not the best. My appetite is good, and I like to drink a good glass of wine. I'm happy."

Combier is a retired textile engineer and the co-founder of the Whiskey Road Foxhounds.

"I have the most tremendous respect for him," said Meunier of Combier. "He's a wonderful man."

Both Combier and Meunier are natives of France.

On Sept. 24, the Aiken Polo Club offered its first Sunday games of the fall at Whitney Field.

The sport has been played there each year since 1882, and the streak is the longest in the nation for a polo venue.

"We're excited. We've got some great teams," said the club's polo manager, Tiger Kneece. "We've got tournament polo, kids polo, pro-am polo and women's polo. We've got everything covered again. That's our MO (modus operandi), to make sure we offer something for everyone. If we're forgetting anything, please let us know. We're always open to suggestions."

In addition to Whitney Field, Aiken Polo Club games are held at the Powderhouse Polo Fields, and Winthrop Field is available for practices.

To get ready for fall competition, "we put a tremendous amount of effort into our fields just trying to produce great, world class playing surfaces," Kneece said. "We got some consultants, and it meant fertilizing, cutting, spraying and watering for all five of our fields. The response that we're getting from people [as a result of those efforts] is outstanding."

The Sept. 24 games at Whitney were part of the Alan Corey Cup 4-goal tournament.

In the first match, Mullins Land/West Shore eked out a 9-8 victory over Hyde Park.

In the second, Un-Sta-Ble beat the Virginia Beach Polo Club 6.5-5.

"I love coming to polo," Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon said. "It's just such a part of the rich tradition of Aiken. It's a great way to spend a Sunday afternoon. I make it a family event, with my wife, our kids and their friends. We all look forward to when the season starts."

For the 2023 fall season's inaugural Sunday matches, there was live music in the Alan Lyle Corey Pavilion along with a buffet lunch from Park Avenue Oyster Bar & Grill that included shrimp skewers and pulled pork barbecue sliders.

Realtor and horsewoman Suzy Haslup watched the games from her field-side space near the pavilion.

Whitney Field on Sundays "is a great place for people that have moved to the area and my clients to meet other people and make connections," she said. "They have made lasting friends here. It's also fun for me to see people that I haven't seen in a while."