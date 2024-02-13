The polls are open! Vote for the Tulare County athlete of the week, Feb. 12-16

Central Valley Christian's Caden Lloyd dunks against Washington Union in a Tri-County Conference high school boys basketball game Tuesday, January 30, 2024.

Visalia Times-Delta/Tulare Advance-Register readers can now vote for their favorite high school athletes at the newspaper's website, visaliatimesdelta.com. The poll closes on Friday.

Please do not email your votes.

Here are the choices for the week of Feb. 12-16:

Kyah Bartlett, girls basketball, Monache: Bartlett drained four 3-pointers and finished with 15 points to help the Marauders defeat Porterville 74-25.

Justin Cuellar, baseball, Tulare Western: Cuellar tossed nine strikeouts in four innings in the Mustangs' season opener.

Gage Hastin, baseball, Mission Oak: Hastin hit a home run, scored two runs and knocked in a pair of runs as the Hawks beat Golden West 15-5. He also fired three strikeouts in three innings.

Caden Lloyd, boys basketball, Central Valley Christian: Lloyd finished with 16 points to direct the Cavaliers to a 70-58 win over Exeter.

Audrey Segura, girls wrestling, Redwood: Segura won the 2024 Central Section Division I championship at 155 pounds.

Lauren Starr, girls soccer, Tulare Western: Starr scored two goals to lead the Mustangs to a 3-1 win over Tulare Union. Tulare Western won an outright West Yosemite League championship this season with a 9-0-1 record.

Tommy Thongseng, boys wrestling, Exeter: Thongseng captured first place at 144 pounds as an individual at the 2024 Central Section Division II championships.

Emma Vargas, girls basketball, Redwood: Vargas delivered a double-double with 13 points, 10 steals, six rebounds and an assist to lift the Rangers to a 34-10 victory over Mt. Whitney.

Brice Watley, boys basketball, Dinuba: Watley had a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds in a 58-54 win over Mission Oak.

Isabella Zepeda, girls basketball, Mission Oak: Zepeda exploded for 28 points to pilot the Hawks to a 75-41 win against Hanford. Mission Oak clinched at least a share of the West Yosemite League championship.

Nominations are based on information available to the Times-Delta.

All high school varsity players from Tulare County can be on the ballot. Nominations must be received for consideration by Monday morning following that week's games.

