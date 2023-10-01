Polls are now open for Football Player and Athlete of the week

It’s time to cast your vote.

Polls are open for Monroe County Region Football Player and Athlete of the Week.

You can vote once per hour through 11.59 p.m. Wednesday.

Click on the links below to vote.

Football Player of the Week

Athlete of the Week

Last week’s winners were Cole Kreger of Erie Mason and New Boston Huron soccer player Ian Petrick.

Here are this week’s candidates in alphabetical order:

FOOTBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Luke Beaudrie, Jefferson: Ran for 231 yards on 28 carries, completed 5-of-10 passes for 73 yards and scored 3 touchdowns in win over Grosse Ile.

Brian Booms, Flat Rock: Broke his own school record by scoring six touchdowns in a win over Milan. Ran for 253 yards on 25 carries.

Dinato Gandara, Monroe: Ran for 147 yards and a touchdown.

Isaac Henman, Bedford: Completed 6-of-9 passes for 86 yuards and a touchdown in a win over Ypsilanti Lincoln.

Jake Iott, Whiteford: Ran for 115 yards, 2 touchdowns and a pair of 2-point conversions in a win over Erie Mason.

Cooper Nye, Airport: Completed 9-of-14 passes for 176 yards and 2 touchdowns and also ran for a TD in a win over New Boston Huron.

Dean Thomas, Ida: Ran for 266 yards and 2 touchdowns on 26 carries in a win over Onsted.

Eli VanHuysen, Summerfield: Caught 2 passes for 108 yards, including a great one-handed grab on a 71-yard touchdown.

Braiden Whitaker, Dundee: Made 8 catches for 143 yards with touchdown catches of 6 and 61 yards and a 2-point conversion.

Izaiah Wright, Gibraltar Carlson: Ran for 219 yards and 2 touchdowns on 25 carries in win over Trenton.

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Joslyn Ball, Dundee swimming: Won the backstroke and swam on the winning medley relay at the Monroe County Championships. Hit a state qualifying time in the backstroke and helped the Vikings hit state cuts in two relays.

Madi Boehm, Airport volleyball: Racked up 114 digs for the week – 20 Monday against St. Mary Catholic Central, 32 Wednesday against Riverview and 62 Saturday in the Ida Tournament.

Kien Clawson, SMCC soccer: Scored three goals Monday against Jefferson and two Wednesday against Flat Rock, giving him seven in his last three games.

Andy Foshag, Monroe cross country: Finished sixth in a Southeastern Conference jamboree Tuesday at Saline, won the Royal Division of the Carlson Marauder Invitational Saturday in 16:17.6.

Nolan Matley, Milan soccer: Netted two goals and added two assists to lead the Big Reds to an 11-3 win over New Boston in the Huron League Tournament.

Lauren McNamara, Flat Rock swimming: Won two individual events and swam on two winning relays against New Boston Huron-Taylor and won the butterfly and was second in the backstroke at the Wayne County Championships.

Nolan Sanders, Airport: Scored 3 goals Monday in a win over Flat Rock and four Wednesday against Jefferson in the Huron League Tournament. The sophomore has 33 goals this season.

Madison Slack, Milan volleyball: Registered 28 kills and 15 digs Monday against Jefferson and 31 assists, 8 digs and 4 blocks Wednesday against New Boston Huron.

Talen Swinkey, Monroe soccer: Logged two assists in a 3-0 win over Belleville Monday, was outstanding in the midfield in a 1-1 tie with Saline Wednesday, scored a goal in a 2-0 win over Bedford Thursday.

Annabelle Williams, Milan swimming: Won Most Valuable Swimmer honors at the Monroe County Championships by winning the 100 and 200-yard freestyles and swimming on two winning relays.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Vote now for Monroe County Region Football Player, Athlete of Week