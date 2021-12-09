Pollard’s plantar, Parsons hip pocket headline Cowboys-WFT injury report

Coming into Week 14, the Dallas Cowboys finally appeared to have a healthy lineup after dealing with a long list of injuries throughout the season. Defensive ends Demarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory are back from injury and will play together for the first time since Week 1 barring any setbacks for Gregory. On top of that, defensive tackle Neville Gallimore is expected to make his 2021 debut against Washington.

Even tight end Blake Jarwin’s return hasn’t been ruled out after being placed on IR with a hip injury earlier in the season. With three straight divisional games coming up, it’s gut-check time for a Cowboys team that lost their momentum in November and sits just two games ahead of the Washington Football Team, their road opponent this week. The returning players give Dallas hope for a reawakening late in the season, but more injuries have entered the conversation as Micah Parsons appear on the injury report for the first time and information about Tony Pollard’s foot injury became available.

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons

For a rookie, Parsons has become the star of the Dallas defense totaling 72 tackles and 10 sacks so far in 2021. With the return of Lawrence and Gregory in mind, the Cowboys have a three-headed monster of pass rushers but now the Penn State product is the most recent to deal with an injury.

Parsons showed up on the injury report with a hip injury and was limited in practice on Thursday. The late stretch of the season is beginning and the Cowboys need their best pieces to regain confidence with some divisional victories. Luckily, the injury isn’t severe and there’s a good chance he will play Sunday at FedEx Field. Parsons is listed with a hip injury.

Exhale: Cowboys LB Micah Parsons (hip) was added to the injury report today as limited participant, but sources expressed no concern. “He’s just sore,” one said. Another source: “He should be fine.” — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 9, 2021

Cowboys running back Tony Pollard

For the last few weeks, starting running back Ezekiel Elliott has clearly been banged up, showing it on the field and the sidelines. Backup Tony Pollard has stepped up with the increased opportunities, including the 58-yard touchdown against the Saints in Week 13.

Pollard showed up on the injury report with a foot injury and the running back cleared the air during practice interviews with the full details of the injury, a torn plantar fascia in his left foot..

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard (foot) says he tore his left plantar fascia during 58-yard TD run vs. Saints. Resulted in less fourth-quarter work. “It’s really going to be a game-time decision” Sunday at Washington. pic.twitter.com/kkvF7gGRK5 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 9, 2021

Ahead of Sunday, Pollard’s status is unknown but Dallas signed running back Ito Smith as insurance, a player who was in Atlanta during Dan Quinn’s regime.

If Pollard is unable to play against Washington, Elliott will have to take the bulk of the carries after a 10-day break while Smith will spell the star running back in his first game as a Cowboy, along with veteran Corey Clement.

Cowboys wide receivers Cedrick Wilson and Noah Brown

While wide receivers Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup all dealt with injuries, Noah Brown and Cedrick Wilson were thrust into larger roles to fill the holes.

The top trio of receivers is back and healthy for the Cowboys but now the receiver room has become slim.

Brown was moved to IR with a groin injury while Wilson has been nursing an ankle injury for a couple of weeks. Brown brings a bruising style to the lineup, known for his ability in the run game while Wilson has been a main piece in trick plays for Kellen Moore.

Wide receiver Malik Turner has seen increased snaps after his two-touchdown performance against the Broncos and he’ll take over a bulk of the opportunities to come in for the star receivers against Washington.

Washington offensive injuries

Dallas is dealing with a few injuries in Week 14 but the Football Team could be thin at multiple positions on Sunday with nine players on their injury report.

On the offensive line, starters Brandon Scherff and Tyler Larsen were limited participants with knee injuries while backup guard Wes Schweitzer did not participate. With a rejuvenated pass rush for Dallas, it could be backups trying to stop the attack.

Wide receiver Curtis Samuel is yet to make a big impact in his first year for Washington and after missing the first half of the season, he could be out again with a groin injury while tight end Ricky Seals-Jones was limited due to a hip injury.

Washington defensive injuries

If five injuries on offense weren’t enough, Washington has multiple key pieces dealing with injuries ahead of their Week 14 tilt with Dallas. This of course doesn’t include Chase Young (ACL) who’s out for the year and Montez Sweat who is on the COVID list.

Middle linebacker Jamin Davis was limited on Thursday with a concussion and the rookie out of Kentucky has been a huge piece with 37 solo tackles so far in 2021. His backup, Jordan Kunasyzk was a non-participant and the Football Team has no other middle linebackers on their roster.

Defensive tackle and captain Johnathan Allen suffered a groin injury against the Raiders and was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. Totaling 6.5 sacks through 12 games, Dallas could dodge a bullet with the Alabama product potentially missing the contest.

On the backend of the defense, safety Landon Collins returned to practice after not participating on Wednesday while nursing a foot injury. The long list of injured players for Washington all have potential to play against the Cowboys but Friday’s injury report will make it clear.

