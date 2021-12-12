Pollard among 7 Cowboys inactive vs Washington, no setback for Gregory

During the week, Cowboys running back Tony Pollard broke the news of his torn plantar fascia but continued to push towards playing against the Washington Football team. The explosive back is inactive for the matchup and Ezekiel Elliott will be forced into more of a workhorse role with JaQuan Hardy and Corey Clement spelling the sixth-year running back.

On the contrary, Dallas welcomes back defensive end Randy Gregory and defensive tackle Neville Gallimore. This marks the first game of the season with Gregory, Gallimore, Demarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons all active. The Cowboys have six inactives for the contest, including four rookies.

#Cowboys inactives vs. WFT (W14) Tony Pollard

Will Grier

Azur Kamara

Israel Mukuamu

Simi Fehoko

Matt Farniok

Sean McKeon **JaQuan Hardy (RB) and Ian Bunting (TE) activated from practice squad for this contest, both set to make his NFL debut today. — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) December 12, 2021

Tight end Sean McKeon had seen significant snaps in recent weeks, including a touchdown on Thanksgiving versus the Raiders. With his injury, Ian Bunting was called up and will take over the reserve tight end role with Dalton Schultz and Jeremy Sprinkle leading the way.

Washington’s inactives vs. Dallas: RB J.D. McKissic (concussion)

LB Jordan Kunaszyk (hamstring)

WR Antonio Gandy-Golden

WR Dax Milne

CB Corn Elder — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 12, 2021

After a week that included nine players on the injury report, Washington will be without running back J.D. McKissic and linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk, with starting middle linebacker Jamin Davis battling through injury.