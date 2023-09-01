Pollack: ACC TV deal 'one of the worst in sports'
David Pollack sits down with Dan Patrick to discuss the College Football Playoff and the ACC bringing in Cal, Stanford and SMU.
The Atlantic Coast Conference is going Pacific.
The Mountain West looks to be the likeliest option for both schools after Cal and Stanford left for the ACC on Friday.
The ACC's expansion saga finally comes to a close with the addition of Stanford, Cal and SMU. Here's an inside look at how it all went down.
The ACC is smelling blood in the water and is reportedly targeting Pac-12 leftovers Cal & Stanford to join their conference, along with SMU of the American Athletic Conference.
Will the lobbying efforts of powerful political figures change minds and alter the votes of dissenting ACC members?
