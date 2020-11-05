POLL: Who wins Week 9 contest between Bears and Titans?

The Chicago Bears aren’t where they want to be right now, which is frustrating considering the talent they have on this team, particularly on defense.

The Bears are coming off a heartbreaking 26-23 overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints, where Chicago got in its own way, and it ultimately cost them a win. Now, they’ve lost two straight games, and they’re watched as their playoff chances have declined over each passing week.

Still, not all hope is lost for this team, even despite the onslaught of injuries, especially on the offensive line. The Bears have some favorable match-ups coming up against the Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars. But the question still remains whether or not the offense can find a way to just average and win down the stretch.

Meanwhile, the Titans have hit a roadblock of their own. After starting the season 5-0, they’ve lost their last two games, including last week to the lowly Cincinnati Bengals, which is the worst Tennessee has looked all season. While the Titans defense and special teams are suspect, their offense is among the best in the league, which presents some real challenges for this Bears defense.

After their second straight loss, will the Bears be able to rebound against a Titans defense that’s been struggling? Or will it be more of the same for this abysmal Bears offense?

Who wins on Sunday?

VOTE!

Both the #DaBears and #Titans have lost two straight games. One of those losing streaks ends this weekend. Who wins on Sunday? #CHIvsTEN — BearsWire (@TheBearsWire) November 5, 2020



