POLL: Who wins in Week 9 – Cardinals or Browns?

The Arizona Cardinals’ Week 9 opponent are the Cleveland Browns. The Browns are favored by 11.5 points now at the end of the week with the news that Deshaun Watson returns to start at quarterback for Cleveland while rookie Clayton Tune will make his first career start for Arizona.

The Browns have the league’s No. 1 overall defense and No. 1 pass defense.

The Cardinals are down three running backs as James Conner is still on injured reserve for at least one more game, Damien Williams was placed on the practice squad injured reserve and Emari Demercado was ruled out of the game this week with a toe injury.

The Browns have Myles Garrett, one of the best pass rushers in the league, who has 8.5 sacks this season and four forced fumbles.

Who do you think will win this game? Will the Cardinals somehow get the upset? Can they keep it competitive and at least lose and cover the 11.5-point spread? Or will the Browns win this game handily?

Vote in the poll to show what you think!

