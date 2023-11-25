POLL: Who wins in Week 12 – Cardinals or Rams?

The Arizona Cardinals are back home on Sunday to face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12. The Rams are favored in the game and healthier.

The Cardinals have not beaten the Rams at home since 2014.

However, they have averaged 25 points per game at home and have their only two wins of the season there. They are 4-1 ATS at home this season.

It will be Kyler Murray’s third game since returning.

Who will win the game?

Vote in the poll to tell us what you think!

