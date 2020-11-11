POLL: Who wins Week 10 contest between Bears and Vikings?

The Chicago Bears continue to prove critics right with another disappointing loss, this time a 24-17 dud against the Tennessee Titans in a game that wasn’t as close as the final score indicated. It was Chicago’s third straight loss, which dropped them to 5-4 on the season.

It’s hard to find any reason for optimism after the last three weeks, but Chicago will face a team that they’ve found success against over the last two seasons. The Bears will host the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football in a game that feels like a must-win at this point for Chicago.

The Bears offense feels like it hits a new low every week as the same issues continue to plague them. From offensive line struggles to quarterback play to play-calling, Chicago’s offense is worse in Year 3 of Matt Nagy’s offense than in Year 1. Which means if the Bears have a chance of beating the Vikings, they’re going to need to lean on their defense.

After starting the season 1-5, the Vikings have won their last two games — both divisional contests against the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions. They have one of the league’s best running backs in Dalvin Cook, who will certainly present a challenge for Chicago’s defense.

After their third straight loss, will the Bears be able to rebound against a Vikings team they’ve beaten four straight times? Or will the Vikings finally get the best of Matt Nagy’s squad?

Who wins on Monday night?

VOTE!