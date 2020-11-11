POLL: Who wins Week 10 contest between Bears and Vikings?
The Chicago Bears continue to prove critics right with another disappointing loss, this time a 24-17 dud against the Tennessee Titans in a game that wasn’t as close as the final score indicated. It was Chicago’s third straight loss, which dropped them to 5-4 on the season.
It’s hard to find any reason for optimism after the last three weeks, but Chicago will face a team that they’ve found success against over the last two seasons. The Bears will host the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football in a game that feels like a must-win at this point for Chicago.
The Bears offense feels like it hits a new low every week as the same issues continue to plague them. From offensive line struggles to quarterback play to play-calling, Chicago’s offense is worse in Year 3 of Matt Nagy’s offense than in Year 1. Which means if the Bears have a chance of beating the Vikings, they’re going to need to lean on their defense.
After starting the season 1-5, the Vikings have won their last two games — both divisional contests against the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions. They have one of the league’s best running backs in Dalvin Cook, who will certainly present a challenge for Chicago’s defense.
After their third straight loss, will the Bears be able to rebound against a Vikings team they’ve beaten four straight times? Or will the Vikings finally get the best of Matt Nagy’s squad?
Who wins on Monday night?
Who wins on Monday Night Football in Week 10?
