POLL: Who wins the AFC North in 2024?

Once again, the AFC North is shaping up to be the toughest and most physical division in the NFL. In 2023, all four teams finished over .500 and three teams made the playoffs. This is a conference that just beats itself up all season long.

2024 looks to be more of the same for the North with all four teams hoping to unseat the current champs, the Baltimore Ravens. Prior to the Ravens winning in 2023, the Cincinnati Bengals had won it the previous two. Cincinnati finished fourth in the AFC North last season but still ended up 9-8.

The Pittsburgh Steelers last won the AFC North in 2020 on the strength of a 12-4 record and a big season from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Pittsburgh is hoping to get another big quarterback season this year from Russell Wilson and climb back to the top of the division.

Cast your vote and tell us who you think will win the AFC North this season.

