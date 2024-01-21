POLL: Who will win in divisional round – Packers or 49ers?

The second game of the divisional round of the NFL playoffs on Saturday night is the Green Bay Packers facing the San Francisco 49ers.

The Packers are coming off a huge upset win over the Dallas Cowboys while the 49ers were on a first-round bye after earning the NFC’s top seed.

Both have young quarterbacks in Jordan Love and Brock Purdy.

The 49ers are the heavy favorites at home.

Who do you think will win? Vote in the poll!

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire