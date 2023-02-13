POLL: Who do you want the Cardinals’ new head coach to be?

The Arizona Cardinals added a third candidate to the finalists for their vacant head coaching job. After interviewing both Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo for the second time, they will now speak with Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon for the first time.

In a previous poll, voters overwhelmingly wanted Kafka over Anarumo.

That was before Gannon’s name was added to the mix.

Gannon’s defense was ranked second in 2022 and eighth in points allowed. They led the NFL in sacks.

However, they did lose in the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs.

How do you feel about the candidates now? Will you still want Kafka or is Gannon the one you want of the three.

Vote in the poll at the top of the page.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

More Super Bowl!

Jonathan Gannon's defense outdone by Chiefs offense in 2nd half of Super Bowl Haason Reddick is lone former Cardinals player in Super Bowl Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy in play for Cardinals' OC job, per agent

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire